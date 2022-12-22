AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 44, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 37

Berkeley 69, North Charleston 22

Brunswick, Ohio 66, Military Magnet Academy 58

Camden 48, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 34

Carvers Bay 35, Marion 25

Catawba Ridge 64, Belmont South Point, N.C. 35

Cross Creek, Ga. 73, Aiken 21

Edisto 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 18

First Baptist 37, Socastee 36

Fort Dorchester 69, Colleton County 23

Gastonia Huss, N.C. 60, Chesterfield 53

Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn. 61, Wren 41

Greenville 53, White Knoll 35

Indian Land 35, Bethune-Bowman 22

James Island 37, Cane Bay 34

Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 42, Waccamaw 34

Legacy Charter 65, TPLS Christian, Va. 38

Madison County, Ga. 63, Pendleton 29

Martin County, Ky. 66, Chapman 44

Pickens 75, Palmetto 31

Shannon Forest Christian 52, Greer Middle College 28

South Florence 77, R.B. Stall 53

Timberland 51, Fort Mill 48

Trimble Co., Ky. 56, Battery Creek 49

Westwood 52, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 41

White County, Ga. 48, Easley 30

Wilson 62, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

