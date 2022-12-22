Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 44, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 37
Berkeley 69, North Charleston 22
Brunswick, Ohio 66, Military Magnet Academy 58
Camden 48, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 34
Carvers Bay 35, Marion 25
Catawba Ridge 64, Belmont South Point, N.C. 35
Cross Creek, Ga. 73, Aiken 21
Edisto 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta 18
First Baptist 37, Socastee 36
Fort Dorchester 69, Colleton County 23
Gastonia Huss, N.C. 60, Chesterfield 53
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn. 61, Wren 41
Greenville 53, White Knoll 35
Indian Land 35, Bethune-Bowman 22
James Island 37, Cane Bay 34
Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 42, Waccamaw 34
Legacy Charter 65, TPLS Christian, Va. 38
Madison County, Ga. 63, Pendleton 29
Martin County, Ky. 66, Chapman 44
Pickens 75, Palmetto 31
Shannon Forest Christian 52, Greer Middle College 28
South Florence 77, R.B. Stall 53
Timberland 51, Fort Mill 48
Trimble Co., Ky. 56, Battery Creek 49
Westwood 52, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 41
White County, Ga. 48, Easley 30
Wilson 62, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28
