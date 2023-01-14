AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Four Rivers Community School 17

Amity 53, Taft 31

Barlow 70, Central Catholic 26

Bonanza 55, Crosspoint Christian 23

Brookings-Harbor 65, Rogue River 18

Burns 52, Umatilla 10

Camas Valley 34, Yoncalla 31, OT

Chiawana, Wash. 77, Hermiston 43

Chiloquin 54, Lost River 33

Clackamas 82, Nelson 48

Cleveland 49, Lincoln 43

Colton 39, Regis 38, OT

Condon 42, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 4

Crater 73, North Eugene 40

Crook County 51, Sweet Home 28

Culver 50, Kennedy 33

De La Salle 42, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39

Dufur 52, Bickleton, Wash. 28

Eagle Point 49, Churchill 41

Elgin 42, Griswold 37

Enterprise 42, Grant Union 23

Forest Grove 48, Newberg 36

Gervais 53, Santiam 19

Gladstone 57, Cascade 35

Glencoe 44, McMinnville 36

Grant 44, Franklin 42

Henley 59, Hidden Valley 29

Imbler 41, Wallowa 39, OT

Jefferson PDX 57, Roosevelt 18

Jesuit 60, Mountainside 29

Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 22

Joseph 37, Pine Eagle 26

La Grande 56, Ontario 17

Lake Oswego 36, St. Mary’s Academy 32

Lakeview 57, St. Mary’s 14

Mohawk 40, McKenzie 7

Molalla 43, Stayton 28

Myrtle Point 50, Umpqua Valley Christian 44

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 15

Newport 56, Estacada 55, OT

North Medford 49, South Eugene 19

Oregon City 49, Lakeridge 39

    • Pacific 35, Riddle 19

    Philomath 53, Madras 42

    Pleasant Hill 38, Elmira 28

    Powder Valley 50, Cove 30

    Powers 45, New Hope Christian 39

    Ridgeview 44, Bend 23

    Salem Academy 58, Blanchet Catholic 33

    Sandy 62, Reynolds 21

    Santiam Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 12

    Scappoose 37, Seaside 30

    Sheridan 67, Scio 52

    Sherman 33, Horizon Christian Hood River 25

    Sherwood 46, Liberty 40

    South Medford 62, Sheldon 44

    South Wasco County 67, Mitchell/Spray 43

    Southridge 52, Westview 36

    Springfield 63, Ashland 12

    St. Helens 57, Tillamook 32

    St. Paul 62, Falls City 14

    Stanfield 60, Irrigon 23

    Sunset 46, Aloha 25

    The Dalles 58, North Marion 49

    Trout Lake, Wash. 42, Ione/Arlington 29

    Tualatin 46, West Linn 37

    Union 37, Pilot Rock 33

    Valley Catholic 54, Catlin Gabel 31

    Walla Walla, Wash. 43, Pendleton 26

    Wells 55, McDaniel 24

    Weston-McEwen 42, Heppner 41

    Willamette 38, Grants Pass 30

    Willamina 44, Yamhill-Carlton 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

