Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colville 54, Mabton 39
Interlake 41, Kent Meridian 39
Keppel, Calif. 57, Mercer Island 50
Lake Washington 58, Sunnyside 38
Meadowdale 58, Hazen 47
Medical Lake 54, Northport 27
Newport-Bellevue 56, Bainbridge 41
Nooksack Valley 55, Mt. Spokane 38
Orcas Island 32, Wahkiakum 19
Pateros 60, Bridgeport 48
Prairie, Idaho 49, Clarkston 37
Prescott 68, Maranatha Christian, Minn. 58
University 52, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47
Cactus Jam=
Sprague, Ore. 56, Kentlake 39
POA Holiday Classic=
Diamond=
Camas 42, Tualatin, Ore. 37
Emerald=
West Linn, Ore. 73, Lincoln 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/