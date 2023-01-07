Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 84, Pikeville 66
Barbourville 81, Oneida Baptist 40
Barren Co. 50, Muhlenberg County 41, OT
Bishop Brossart 61, Nicholas Co. 55
Bracken Co. 70, Robertson County 33
Calloway Co. 66, Paducah Tilghman 58
Calvary Christian 45, St. Patrick 41
Collins 66, South Oldham 59
Columbus HomeSchool, Ind. 87, Wellspring Homeschool 62
Cumberland Co. 77, Burgin 44
Fairview 87, Grace Christian, W.Va. 66
Francis Parker 67, Frederick Fraize 52
Frederick Douglass 87, Boone Co. 41
Fulton Co. 61, Fulton City 42
George Rogers Clark 69, Perry Co. Central 48
Grant Co. 53, Cooper 40
Grayson Co. 45, Franklin Co. 42
Great Crossing 63, Scott Co. 34
Harlan 82, Lynn Camp 48
Harlan Co. 75, St. Henry 65
IHS 84, Lou. Holy Cross 66
Jackson Co. 48, Williamsburg 44
Jenkins 77, KACHEA, Tenn. 52
Johnson Central 84, Mountain Mission, Va. 59
Knott Co. Central 68, Cordia 12
Lexington Catholic 69, Lou. Male 55
Lincoln Co. 45, McCreary Central 36
Lou. Trinity 61, Corbin 51
Lou. Western 60, Miami Norland, Fla. 55
Lyon Co. 90, North Laurel 83
Madison Southern 99, Thomas Nelson 34
Mason Co. 78, Estill Co. 58
McCracken County (Paducah) 63, Owensboro 62
Mercer Co. 89, Trinity Christian 43
Montgomery Co. 60, Paintsville 49
Murray 83, Cairo, Ill. 38
Newport 57, Highlands 50
North Hopkins 69, Greenwood 58
North Oldham 60, Lloyd Memorial 56
Oldham County 65, McLean Co. 59
Owensboro Apollo 67, Garrard Co. 56, OT
Owensboro Catholic 83, Meade Co. 65
Pineville 73, Middlesboro 67
Prestonsburg 66, Belfry 57
Raceland 58, Elliott Co. 53
Rockcastle Co. 60, Adair Co. 57, OT
Russellville 66, Metcalfe Co. 58
Shelby Co. 67, Carroll Co. 47
South Laurel 59, Bell Co. 44
Trigg Co. 77, Logan Co. 64
University Heights 84, Crittenden Co. 39
Warren Central 89, Lou. Central 61
Wayne Co. 53, Danville Christian 44
West Carter 83, Rose Hill Christian 41
West Creek, Tenn. 61, Ohio Co. 54
West Jessamine 86, Lex. Paul Dunbar 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/