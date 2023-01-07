AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 84, Pikeville 66

Barbourville 81, Oneida Baptist 40

Barren Co. 50, Muhlenberg County 41, OT

Bishop Brossart 61, Nicholas Co. 55

Bracken Co. 70, Robertson County 33

Calloway Co. 66, Paducah Tilghman 58

Calvary Christian 45, St. Patrick 41

Collins 66, South Oldham 59

Columbus HomeSchool, Ind. 87, Wellspring Homeschool 62

Cumberland Co. 77, Burgin 44

Fairview 87, Grace Christian, W.Va. 66

Francis Parker 67, Frederick Fraize 52

Frederick Douglass 87, Boone Co. 41

Fulton Co. 61, Fulton City 42

George Rogers Clark 69, Perry Co. Central 48

Grant Co. 53, Cooper 40

Grayson Co. 45, Franklin Co. 42

Great Crossing 63, Scott Co. 34

Harlan 82, Lynn Camp 48

Harlan Co. 75, St. Henry 65

IHS 84, Lou. Holy Cross 66

Jackson Co. 48, Williamsburg 44

Jenkins 77, KACHEA, Tenn. 52

Johnson Central 84, Mountain Mission, Va. 59

Knott Co. Central 68, Cordia 12

Lexington Catholic 69, Lou. Male 55

Lincoln Co. 45, McCreary Central 36

Lou. Trinity 61, Corbin 51

Lou. Western 60, Miami Norland, Fla. 55

Lyon Co. 90, North Laurel 83

Madison Southern 99, Thomas Nelson 34

Mason Co. 78, Estill Co. 58

McCracken County (Paducah) 63, Owensboro 62

Mercer Co. 89, Trinity Christian 43

Montgomery Co. 60, Paintsville 49

Murray 83, Cairo, Ill. 38

    • Newport 57, Highlands 50

    North Hopkins 69, Greenwood 58

    North Oldham 60, Lloyd Memorial 56

    Oldham County 65, McLean Co. 59

    Owensboro Apollo 67, Garrard Co. 56, OT

    Owensboro Catholic 83, Meade Co. 65

    Pineville 73, Middlesboro 67

    Prestonsburg 66, Belfry 57

    Raceland 58, Elliott Co. 53

    Rockcastle Co. 60, Adair Co. 57, OT

    Russellville 66, Metcalfe Co. 58

    Shelby Co. 67, Carroll Co. 47

    South Laurel 59, Bell Co. 44

    Trigg Co. 77, Logan Co. 64

    University Heights 84, Crittenden Co. 39

    Warren Central 89, Lou. Central 61

    Wayne Co. 53, Danville Christian 44

    West Carter 83, Rose Hill Christian 41

    West Creek, Tenn. 61, Ohio Co. 54

    West Jessamine 86, Lex. Paul Dunbar 65

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

