Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belfry 49, West Carter 44

Clinton Co. 51, Butler Co. 46

Elliott Co. 56, Shelby Valley 44

James Island, S.C. 56, Thomas Nelson 38

Johnson Central 43, R.B. Stall, S.C. 26

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 45, Bath Co. 10

Owensboro Catholic 71, Webster Co. 38

Paducah Tilghman 60, Caldwell Co. 37

Springs Valley, Ind. 54, Hancock Co. 50

North Central (Indpls) Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 77, Henderson Co. 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

