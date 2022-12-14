AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bidwell River Valley, Ohio 41, Point Pleasant 19

East Hardy 66, Pocahontas County 21

Graham, Va. 51, Mount View 27

Greenbrier East 41, Princeton 26

Keyser 50, Moorefield 28

Meadow Bridge 44, Richwood 34

Mingo Central 55, Chapmanville 49

Mountain Ridge, Md. 52, Frankfort 25

Nitro 64, Poca 4

Parkersburg South 81, University 77

Sissonville 67, Herbert Hoover 59, OT

Spring Mills 84, Woodbridge, Va. 37

Tolsia 63, Hurley, Va. 23

Tucker County 69, Petersburg 43

Webster County 81, South Harrison 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.