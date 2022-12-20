Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 36, Parkersburg South 27
James Monroe 59, Graham, Va. 26
Jefferson 49, Hedgesville 20
John Marshall 66, Weir 38
Liberty Harrison 58, Braxton County 42
Logan 56, Scott 40
Man 72, Independence 51
Midland Trail 53, Mercer Christian 45
Oak Glen 57, E. Liverpool, Ohio 47
Pendleton County 77, Tygarts Valley 38
Ritchie County 38, Gilmer County 32
Riverside 54, Lincoln County 51
Union Grant 54, Cameron 47
Webster County 81, Liberty Raleigh 22
