Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 36, Parkersburg South 27

James Monroe 59, Graham, Va. 26

Jefferson 49, Hedgesville 20

John Marshall 66, Weir 38

Liberty Harrison 58, Braxton County 42

Logan 56, Scott 40

Man 72, Independence 51

Midland Trail 53, Mercer Christian 45

Oak Glen 57, E. Liverpool, Ohio 47

Pendleton County 77, Tygarts Valley 38

Ritchie County 38, Gilmer County 32

Riverside 54, Lincoln County 51

Union Grant 54, Cameron 47

Webster County 81, Liberty Raleigh 22

