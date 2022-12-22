AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 51, Laurel Highlands, Pa. 21

Brooke 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 44

Calhoun County 94, Roane County 30

Frankfort 34, Allegany, Md. 29

Greenbrier East 61, Oak Hill 31

Greenbrier West 53, Meadow Bridge 34

James Wood, Va. 54, Martinsburg 33

Lincoln 45, Liberty Harrison 42

North Marion 64, East Fairmont 51

Oakland Southern, Md. 54, Keyser 43

Parkersburg Catholic 56, Ravenswood 54

Petersburg 68, East Hardy 37

Pocahontas County 48, Tygarts Valley 36

Princeton 56, PikeView 44

Ripley 57, Winfield 41

Sherando, Va. 60, Musselman 25

St. Marys 52, Ritchie County 44

Valley Wetzel 51, Paden City 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.