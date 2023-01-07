Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 80, Cheltenham 60
Abraham Lincoln 40, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27
Academy of the New Church 60, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 27
Altoona 35, Carlisle 25
Atlantic Christian, N.J. 42, Calvary Christian 17
Audenried 82, Parkway Northwest 9
Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 16
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 54, OT
Blacklick Valley 54, Northern Cambria 24
Blue Mountain 41, Jim Thorpe 35
Brandywine Heights 61, Antietam 5
Brashear 47, Carrick 28
Brockway 45, Brookville 43
Camp Hill Trinity 52, Middletown 42
Central Bucks East 46, Bensalem 31
Central Columbia 57, Milton 24
Central Dauphin 38, Cumberland Valley 35
Central Martinsburg 47, Bedford 30
Charleroi 53, Ringgold 34
Chartiers Valley 51, Baldwin 38
Chestnut Ridge 52, Richland 37
Clearfield 60, Bellefonte 50
Conestoga Christian 48, Coventry Christian 37
Coudersport 49, Cameron County 24
Council Rock North 29, Central Bucks South 28
Council Rock South 42, Central Bucks West 37
Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12
Dobbins 27, South Philadelphia 13
Eastern York 33, West York 27
Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36
Frankford 43, Bodine 36
Franklin Towne Charter 43, Parkway Center City 39
Greencastle Antrim 55, Gettysburg 16
Hamburg 33, Fleetwood 32
Hampton 57, Fox Chapel 54
Hardy Williams 41, Mastery Charter South 29
Imhotep Charter 48, Gratz 23
Indiana 39, Gateway 30
James Buchanan 54, West Perry 45
Jersey Shore 54, Selinsgrove 34
Kensington 21, Edison 19
Keystone 50, Union 39
Keystone Oaks 46, Seton-LaSalle 42
Lebanon 51, Cedar Crest 38
Lourdes Regional 32, Williams Valley 24
Lower Dauphin 45, Palmyra 32
Lower Moreland 33, Hatboro-Horsham 32
Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 32
Mahanoy Area 52, Marian Catholic 18
Manheim Central 31, Ephrata 17
Maplewood 46, Franklin 24
Masterman 43, High School of the Future 32
Mastery Charter North 44, Constitution 41
Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 37
Millville 51, Columbia-Montour 2
Montoursville 60, Midd-West 20
Muncy 54, Montgomery 11
Neshaminy 58, North Penn 44
North Allegheny 59, Pine-Richland 48
North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24
Northeastern 39, York Suburban 36
Northumberland Christian 53, Neumann 43
Oakland Catholic 57, Thomas Jefferson 23
Oley Valley 49, Kutztown 13
Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 11
Parkway West 37, Mariana Bracetti 24
Penn Charter 51, Notre Dame 43
Penn Manor 48, Hempfield 40
Penn Treaty 36, Tacony Academy 31
Pennridge 46, Pennsbury 29
Philadelphia Central 51, Freire Charter 39
Philadelphia Northeast 42, Philadelphia George Washington 21
Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Executive Charter 25
Pine Grove 62, Tamaqua 45
Pittsburgh Obama 68, Perry Traditional Academy 33
Port Allegany 31, Oswayo 16
Pottsville Nativity 44, Weatherly 33
Preparatory Charter High School 57, Overbrook 30
Quakertown 57, Springfield Montco 23
Red Land 58, Hershey 33
Red Lion 51, New Oxford 31
Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16
Roxborough 50, Rush 23
Sayre 32, Strawberry Mansion 18
Schuylkill Valley 47, Upper Perkiomen 27
Shaler 68, New Castle 26
Shamokin 49, Mifflinburg 19
Shikellamy 39, Lewisburg 30
Shipley 55, Germantown Friends 27
Shippensburg 40, Waynesboro 35
Smethport 45, Galeton 25
Souderton 47, Harry S. Truman 18
South Williamsport 52, Bucktail 19
St. Marys 50, Bradford 16
Susquehanna Township 68, Camp Hill 41
Susquehannock 56, Dover 31
Tyrone 45, Huntingdon 33
Upper Dublin 46, William Tennent 26
Upper Moreland 54, Wissahickon 36
West Lawn Wilson 37, Reading 35
Westinghouse 49, Taylor Allderdice 38
Westtown 59, George School 51
Williamsburg 75, Curwensville 12
Wyomissing 62, Tulpehocken 18
York Catholic 55, Biglerville 36
York County Tech 63, Littlestown 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/