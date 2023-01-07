Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 80, Cheltenham 60

Abraham Lincoln 40, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27

Academy of the New Church 60, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 27

Altoona 35, Carlisle 25

Atlantic Christian, N.J. 42, Calvary Christian 17

Audenried 82, Parkway Northwest 9

Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 16

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Bethlehem Catholic 54, OT

Blacklick Valley 54, Northern Cambria 24

Blue Mountain 41, Jim Thorpe 35

Brandywine Heights 61, Antietam 5

Brashear 47, Carrick 28

Brockway 45, Brookville 43

Camp Hill Trinity 52, Middletown 42

Central Bucks East 46, Bensalem 31

Central Columbia 57, Milton 24

Central Dauphin 38, Cumberland Valley 35

Central Martinsburg 47, Bedford 30

Charleroi 53, Ringgold 34

Chartiers Valley 51, Baldwin 38

Chestnut Ridge 52, Richland 37

Clearfield 60, Bellefonte 50

Conestoga Christian 48, Coventry Christian 37

Coudersport 49, Cameron County 24

Council Rock North 29, Central Bucks South 28

Council Rock South 42, Central Bucks West 37

Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12

Dobbins 27, South Philadelphia 13

Eastern York 33, West York 27

Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36

Frankford 43, Bodine 36

Franklin Towne Charter 43, Parkway Center City 39

Greencastle Antrim 55, Gettysburg 16

Hamburg 33, Fleetwood 32

Hampton 57, Fox Chapel 54

Hardy Williams 41, Mastery Charter South 29

Imhotep Charter 48, Gratz 23

Indiana 39, Gateway 30

James Buchanan 54, West Perry 45

Jersey Shore 54, Selinsgrove 34

Kensington 21, Edison 19

Keystone 50, Union 39

Keystone Oaks 46, Seton-LaSalle 42

Lebanon 51, Cedar Crest 38

Lourdes Regional 32, Williams Valley 24

Lower Dauphin 45, Palmyra 32

Lower Moreland 33, Hatboro-Horsham 32

Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 32

Mahanoy Area 52, Marian Catholic 18

Manheim Central 31, Ephrata 17

Maplewood 46, Franklin 24

Masterman 43, High School of the Future 32

Mastery Charter North 44, Constitution 41

Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 37

Millville 51, Columbia-Montour 2

Montoursville 60, Midd-West 20

Muncy 54, Montgomery 11

Neshaminy 58, North Penn 44

North Allegheny 59, Pine-Richland 48

North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24

Northeastern 39, York Suburban 36

Northumberland Christian 53, Neumann 43

Oakland Catholic 57, Thomas Jefferson 23

Oley Valley 49, Kutztown 13

Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 11

Parkway West 37, Mariana Bracetti 24

Penn Charter 51, Notre Dame 43

Penn Manor 48, Hempfield 40

Penn Treaty 36, Tacony Academy 31

Pennridge 46, Pennsbury 29

Philadelphia Central 51, Freire Charter 39

Philadelphia Northeast 42, Philadelphia George Washington 21

Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Executive Charter 25

Pine Grove 62, Tamaqua 45

Pittsburgh Obama 68, Perry Traditional Academy 33

Port Allegany 31, Oswayo 16

Pottsville Nativity 44, Weatherly 33

Preparatory Charter High School 57, Overbrook 30

Quakertown 57, Springfield Montco 23

Red Land 58, Hershey 33

Red Lion 51, New Oxford 31

Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16

Roxborough 50, Rush 23

Sayre 32, Strawberry Mansion 18

Schuylkill Valley 47, Upper Perkiomen 27

Shaler 68, New Castle 26

Shamokin 49, Mifflinburg 19

Shikellamy 39, Lewisburg 30

Shipley 55, Germantown Friends 27

Shippensburg 40, Waynesboro 35

Smethport 45, Galeton 25

Souderton 47, Harry S. Truman 18

South Williamsport 52, Bucktail 19

St. Marys 50, Bradford 16

Susquehanna Township 68, Camp Hill 41

Susquehannock 56, Dover 31

Tyrone 45, Huntingdon 33

Upper Dublin 46, William Tennent 26

Upper Moreland 54, Wissahickon 36

West Lawn Wilson 37, Reading 35

Westinghouse 49, Taylor Allderdice 38

Westtown 59, George School 51

Williamsburg 75, Curwensville 12

Wyomissing 62, Tulpehocken 18

York Catholic 55, Biglerville 36

York County Tech 63, Littlestown 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/