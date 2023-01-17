AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 65, Bonner-Prendergast 45

Camp Hill Trinity 73, Milton Hershey 70

Central York 48, Red Lion 42

Chichester 53, Springfield 46

Delone 37, Biglerville 31

Eastern York 84, Dover 41

Exeter 57, Muhlenberg 50

Hershey 72, Lebanon 31

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 87, Freire Charter 19

Huntingdon 65, Juniata Valley 49

Juniata 62, Line Mountain 38

Kutztown 56, Catasauqua 45

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Steelton-Highspire 49

Loyalsock 72, Montoursville 49

Marian Catholic 60, Southern Columbia 52

North Penn-Mansfield 60, Sayre Area 30

Northern York 43, Palmyra 40

Paul Robeson 81, Parkway Center City 58

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, Conwell Egan 34

Sankofa Freedom 73, Frankford 56

St. Joseph’s Prep 65, Philadelphia West Catholic 55

Taylor Allderdice 96, Nichols, N.Y. 65

West Lawn Wilson 68, Conrad Weiser 27

West York 47, York Suburban 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

