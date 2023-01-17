Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 65, Bonner-Prendergast 45
Camp Hill Trinity 73, Milton Hershey 70
Central York 48, Red Lion 42
Chichester 53, Springfield 46
Delone 37, Biglerville 31
Eastern York 84, Dover 41
Exeter 57, Muhlenberg 50
Hershey 72, Lebanon 31
Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 87, Freire Charter 19
Huntingdon 65, Juniata Valley 49
Juniata 62, Line Mountain 38
Kutztown 56, Catasauqua 45
Lancaster Mennonite 63, Steelton-Highspire 49
Loyalsock 72, Montoursville 49
Marian Catholic 60, Southern Columbia 52
North Penn-Mansfield 60, Sayre Area 30
Northern York 43, Palmyra 40
Paul Robeson 81, Parkway Center City 58
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, Conwell Egan 34
Sankofa Freedom 73, Frankford 56
St. Joseph’s Prep 65, Philadelphia West Catholic 55
Taylor Allderdice 96, Nichols, N.Y. 65
West Lawn Wilson 68, Conrad Weiser 27
West York 47, York Suburban 34
