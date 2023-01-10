Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annville-Cleona 39, Northern Lebanon 30
Archbishop Ryan 62, Archbishop Carroll 44
Archbishop Wood 72, Cardinal O’Hara 63
Bedford 75, Chestnut Ridge 28
Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 49
Berks Catholic 62, Conrad Weiser 36
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55
Bishop Carroll 54, Somerset 50
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bishop McCort 45
Blue Mountain 45, Pottsville 33
Bonner-Prendergast 81, String Theory Schools 36
Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36
Central Martinsburg 72, Forest Hills 56
Clearfield 45, Huntingdon 40
Dobbins/Randolph 62, Philadelphia Central 52
Father Judge 88, Lansdale Catholic 32
Franklin Learning Center 60, Julia R Masterman 51
Germantown Friends 63, Frankford 53
Greater Johnstown 78, Central Cambria 34
Holy Ghost Prep 57, Council Rock South 45
Hughesville 68, Neumann 53
Juniata Valley 75, Glendale 61
Kennard-Dale 54, Gettysburg 52
Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 79, Bedford CIA 46
Lehighton 62, Pine Grove 48
MAST Charter 51, MaST II Community Charter 41
Mahanoy Area 39, Lincoln Leadership 35
Marian Catholic 72, Pottsville Nativity 68
McConnellsburg High School 72, Tussey Mountain 55
Meyersdale 49, Blacklick Valley 38
Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 54
North Schuylkill 59, Jim Thorpe 28
Northumberland Christian 61, Sullivan County 42
Palmerton 58, Palisades 23
Panther Valley 51, Tamaqua 48
Perkiomen School 64, Pennington, N.J. 62
Philadelphia Northeast 62, SLA Beeber 60
Port Allegany 60, Oswayo 39
Princeton Day, N.J. 42, Solebury 38
Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45
Roxborough 48, Kensington 44
Salisbury 43, Pen Argyl 33
Schuylkill Haven 52, Williams Valley 49
Shamokin 60, Montoursville 43
Slippery Rock 64, Lincoln High School 22
Smethport 52, Galeton 42
Southern Columbia 50, Central Columbia 41
Southern Huntingdon 67, Everett 28
Southern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 41
St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Conwell Egan 48
TECH Freire Charter 55, Hardy Williams 38
Tri-Valley 52, Minersville 40
Valley Forge Military 52, Barrack Hebrew 38
Warren 70, Bradford 50
Wellsboro 48, Jersey Shore 47
West Branch 67, Curwensville 46
Westmont Hilltop 67, Richland 41
William Tennent 71, Great Valley 52
Williamsburg 83, Moshannon Valley 49
Williamsport 59, Selinsgrove 56
Wilson 73, Northern Lehigh 40
