Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 59, Odyssey Institute 45

Boulder Creek 74, Tempe McClintock 35

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Gila Ridge 40

Corona Del Sol 54, Phoenix Arcadia 46

Enumclaw, Wash. 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 42

Florence 68, Fort Defiance Window Rock 58

Ft. Thomas 69, St. Johns 62

Gilbert Highland 80, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 44

Glendale Apollo 65, Tempe 36

Highland Prep 69, Tucson Desert Christian 32

Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Poston Butte 55

La Joya Community 57, Winkelman Hayden 47

Lee Williams High School 46, Camp Verde 36

Lee Williams High School 82, Keams Canyon Hopi 48

Liberty 65, Chandler Hamilton 47

Mesa 55, Brother Rice, Ill. 53, 2OT

Morenci 67, Duncan 52

Moreno Valley, Calif. 76, Walden Grove 60

Newcomb, N.M. 58, St. Michael 53

Parker 68, Wickenburg 31

Parker 77, Pinon 41

Phoenix Desert Vista 60, Mesa Dobson 57

Pinon 69, Red Mesa 39

Poston Butte 62, Camp Verde 56

Scottsdale Christian 56, Snowflake 55

Snowflake 60, Tonopah Valley 44

Thatcher 58, St. David 34

Trivium Prep 55, Murrieta Valley, Calif. 53

Tucson Pueblo 62, St. Augustine Catholic 30

Tucson Rincon 60, Tucson Pueblo 58

Tucson Sunnyside 76, Nogales 54

Valley Vista 84, Scottsdale Saguaro 57

Westtown, Pa. 44, Bella Vista Prep 41

Wickenburg 67, Red Mesa 50

Williams Field 77, Ambassador, Calif. 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

