Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 59, Odyssey Institute 45
Boulder Creek 74, Tempe McClintock 35
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 54, Gila Ridge 40
Corona Del Sol 54, Phoenix Arcadia 46
Enumclaw, Wash. 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 42
Florence 68, Fort Defiance Window Rock 58
Ft. Thomas 69, St. Johns 62
Gilbert Highland 80, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 44
Glendale Apollo 65, Tempe 36
Highland Prep 69, Tucson Desert Christian 32
Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Poston Butte 55
La Joya Community 57, Winkelman Hayden 47
Lee Williams High School 46, Camp Verde 36
Lee Williams High School 82, Keams Canyon Hopi 48
Liberty 65, Chandler Hamilton 47
Mesa 55, Brother Rice, Ill. 53, 2OT
Morenci 67, Duncan 52
Moreno Valley, Calif. 76, Walden Grove 60
Newcomb, N.M. 58, St. Michael 53
Parker 68, Wickenburg 31
Parker 77, Pinon 41
Phoenix Desert Vista 60, Mesa Dobson 57
Pinon 69, Red Mesa 39
Poston Butte 62, Camp Verde 56
Scottsdale Christian 56, Snowflake 55
Snowflake 60, Tonopah Valley 44
Thatcher 58, St. David 34
Trivium Prep 55, Murrieta Valley, Calif. 53
Tucson Pueblo 62, St. Augustine Catholic 30
Tucson Rincon 60, Tucson Pueblo 58
Tucson Sunnyside 76, Nogales 54
Valley Vista 84, Scottsdale Saguaro 57
Westtown, Pa. 44, Bella Vista Prep 41
Wickenburg 67, Red Mesa 50
Williams Field 77, Ambassador, Calif. 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/