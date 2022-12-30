AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

December 30, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 59, Central Valley 55

Apollo-Ridge 56, Derry 25

Archbishop Carroll 43, Germantown Academy 38

Armstrong 49, Pittsburgh Obama 47

Bethel Park 41, Plum 36

Blackhawk 61, New Lexington, Ohio 37

Bridgeport, W.Va. 60, Albert Gallatin 49

Butler 57, Avonworth 42

Cardinal O’Hara 58, Bayard Rustin High School 55

Charleroi 64, Bethlehem Center 19

Conestoga 46, Hatboro-Horsham 23

Delone 48, Red Lion 43

Greenville 53, Fort Leboeuf 17

Hampton 49, Starr’s Mill, Ga. 42

Hempfield Area 52, Seton-LaSalle 29

Hopewell 41, Grove City 34

Indiana 55, Peters Township 54

Keystone Oaks 59, Chartiers-Houston High School 48

Knoch 63, Ellis School 4

Leechburg 40, East Allegheny 21

Lourdes Regional 40, Benton 38

Maplewood 49, West Middlesex 39

Marple Newtown 32, Wildwood, N.J. 28

Moon 51, Rochester 37

Mount Lebanon 55, Dalton, Ohio 30

Neumann 51, Wellsboro 32

Northgate 35, Neighborhood Academy 12

Northwestern 40, Union City 30

Norwin 61, Pittsburgh North Catholic 46

Parkland 44, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 41

Pine-Richland 45, Kiski Area 36

Portville, N.Y. 43, Port Allegany 31

Quaker Valley 47, Burgettstown 46

Richland 63, Shade 36

Seneca Valley 72, South Side 16

Sewickley Academy 57, Carrick 34

Shady Side Academy 50, Fox Chapel 47

    • Shaler 52, Mohawk 42

    Shenandoah Valley 48, MMI Prep 22

    South Fayette 74, Mt. Carmel, Md. 61

    Spring-Ford 43, St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 40

    Sun Valley 66, Pottstown 39

    Villa Maria 57, Episcopal Academy 29

    Washington 57, Laurel Highlands 30

    Waynesboro 36, Camp Hill 25

    Yough 44, Connellsville 34

    Boyertown Holiday Tournament=

    Pennridge 47, Boyertown 24

    ___

