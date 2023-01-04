Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 88, Londonderry 53
Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua South 66
Coe-Brown 61, Kingswood 52
Conant 53, Fall Mountain 23
Concord 53, Keene 46
Exeter 43, Dover 40
Farmington 55, Pittsfield 29
Gilford 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
Goffstown 62, Salem 55
Hopkinton 59, Hillsboro-Deering 23
Lebanon 72, John Stark 46
Lin-Wood 63, Moultonborough 51
Littleton 88, Pittsburg 52
Manchester Memorial 63, Trinity 60
Manchester West 68, Oyster River 44
Mascoma Valley 67, Inter-Lakes 50
Merrimack 69, Nashua North 44
Merrimack Valley 54, Bishop Brady 50
Monadnock 51, Kearsarge 50
Pelham 60, Sanborn Regional 58
Pembroke Academy 70, Bow 66
Pinkerton 80, Spaulding 56
Pittsfield 88, Mount Anthony Union, Vt. 67
Portsmouth Christian Academy 71, Nute 40
Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain Union, Vt. 33
Somersworth 52, Prospect Mountain 44
Souhegan 54, Hanover 41
Stevens 71, Newport 53
Timberlane 57, Winnacunnet 52
White Mountains 31, Berlin 25
Windham 43, Alvirne 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/