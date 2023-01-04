AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 88, Londonderry 53

Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua South 66

Coe-Brown 61, Kingswood 52

Conant 53, Fall Mountain 23

Concord 53, Keene 46

Exeter 43, Dover 40

Farmington 55, Pittsfield 29

Gilford 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

Goffstown 62, Salem 55

Hopkinton 59, Hillsboro-Deering 23

Lebanon 72, John Stark 46

Lin-Wood 63, Moultonborough 51

Littleton 88, Pittsburg 52

Manchester Memorial 63, Trinity 60

Manchester West 68, Oyster River 44

Mascoma Valley 67, Inter-Lakes 50

Merrimack 69, Nashua North 44

Merrimack Valley 54, Bishop Brady 50

Monadnock 51, Kearsarge 50

Pelham 60, Sanborn Regional 58

Pembroke Academy 70, Bow 66

Pinkerton 80, Spaulding 56

Pittsfield 88, Mount Anthony Union, Vt. 67

Portsmouth Christian Academy 71, Nute 40

Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain Union, Vt. 33

Somersworth 52, Prospect Mountain 44

Souhegan 54, Hanover 41

Stevens 71, Newport 53

Timberlane 57, Winnacunnet 52

White Mountains 31, Berlin 25

Windham 43, Alvirne 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

