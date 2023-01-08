AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belfast Area 51, Bucksport 30

Brewer 55, Mt. Blue 22

Brunswick 66, Biddeford 21

Calais 59, Schenck 29

Camden Hills Regional 53, Skowhegan Area 35

Caribou 64, John Bapst Memorial 40

Cheverus 64, Portland 38

Cony 53, Nokomis Regional 52

Deer Isle-Stonington 45, Shead 22

Ellsworth 82, Mount View 30

Falmouth 72, Morse 28

Fort Kent Community 44, Central Aroostook 30

Freeport 66, Poland Regional/Whittier 43

Fryeburg Academy 41, Cape Elizabeth 32

Gorham 42, Bonny Eagle 40

Gray-New Gloucester 48, Lake Region 38

Hall-Dale 72, Wiscasset 11

Hampden Academy 60, Messalonskee 27

Katahdin 60, Van Buren District 32

Kents Hill 61, Winthrop 55

Lewiston 65, Noble 31

Maine Central Institute 76, Orono 37

Mattanawcook Academy 60, Central 58

Mount Desert Island 71, Winslow 28

North Yarmouth Academy 94, Seacoast Christian School 27

Oceanside (Coop) 79, Lincoln Academy 32

Penobscot Valley 89, Bangor Christian 14

Presque Isle 63, Washington Academy 31

Richmond 82, Vinalhaven 9

Sacopee Valley 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 34

South Portland 49, Scarborough 35

St. Dominic Regional 34, Pine Tree Academy 27

Thornton Academy 55, Sanford 47

Wells 55, York 43

Windham 49, Deering 35

Yarmouth 53, Greely 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

