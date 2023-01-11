AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camden Hills Regional 52, Messalonskee 35

Central 71, Stearns 33

Cony 63, Skowhegan Area 56

Dexter Regional 30, Searsport District 12

Falmouth 48, Greely 34

Gardiner Area 61, Nokomis Regional 55

Gorham 69, South Portland 59

Gray-New Gloucester 48, Brunswick 47

Kennebunk 52, Wells 46

Kents Hill 81, Dirigo 44

Lake Region 43, Fryeburg Academy 42

Marshwood 41, York 33

Medomak Valley 54, Mount View 13

Morse 46, Westbrook 21

Oak Hill 26, Mountain Valley 25

Oceanside (Coop) 62, Maine Central Institute 19

Old Orchard Beach 74, Maranacook Community 40

Penobscot Valley 66, Schenck 19

Presque Isle 46, Houlton 40

Richmond 44, Sacopee Valley 33

Sanford 56, Bonny Eagle 31

Scarborough 46, Noble 16

Seacoast Christian School 44, Waynflete 37

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 63, Madison Area Memorial 32

Thornton Academy 60, Portland 29

Washington Academy 50, Bucksport 27

Wisdom 56, East Grand (GHC) 46

Woodland 49, Jonesport-Beals 42

Yarmouth 48, Leavitt Area 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

