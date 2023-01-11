Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camden Hills Regional 52, Messalonskee 35
Central 71, Stearns 33
Cony 63, Skowhegan Area 56
Dexter Regional 30, Searsport District 12
Falmouth 48, Greely 34
Gardiner Area 61, Nokomis Regional 55
Gorham 69, South Portland 59
Gray-New Gloucester 48, Brunswick 47
Kennebunk 52, Wells 46
Kents Hill 81, Dirigo 44
Lake Region 43, Fryeburg Academy 42
Marshwood 41, York 33
Medomak Valley 54, Mount View 13
Morse 46, Westbrook 21
Oak Hill 26, Mountain Valley 25
Oceanside (Coop) 62, Maine Central Institute 19
Old Orchard Beach 74, Maranacook Community 40
Penobscot Valley 66, Schenck 19
Presque Isle 46, Houlton 40
Richmond 44, Sacopee Valley 33
Sanford 56, Bonny Eagle 31
Scarborough 46, Noble 16
Seacoast Christian School 44, Waynflete 37
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 63, Madison Area Memorial 32
Thornton Academy 60, Portland 29
Washington Academy 50, Bucksport 27
Wisdom 56, East Grand (GHC) 46
Woodland 49, Jonesport-Beals 42
Yarmouth 48, Leavitt Area 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/