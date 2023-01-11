Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 59, Tillamook 41
Baker 76, La Grande 40
Banks 67, Neah-Kah-Nie 36
Barlow 62, Gresham 60
Benson 89, Franklin 81
Camas Valley 53, Powers 34
Cascade 63, Crook County 42
Central Catholic 68, Clackamas 38
Central Linn 55, Lowell 44
Century 65, McMinnville 62
Churchill 52, Thurston 45
Cleveland 76, McDaniel 38
Colton 64, Culver 36
Columbia Christian 57, N. Clackamas Christian 29
Country Christian 70, Grand View Christian 26
Crater 51, Ashland 45
Creswell 56, Pleasant Hill 54
Days Creek 47, New Hope Christian 44
Dayton 58, Amity 46
De La Salle 73, Valley Catholic 41
Dufur 60, Klickwood, Wash. 35
East Linn Christian 57, Toledo 18
Elkton 60, Umpqua Valley Christian 25
Faith Bible 64, Nestucca 50
Gilchrist 54, McKenzie 34
Gold Beach 59, Bandon 42
Illinois Valley 59, Reedsport 44
Jefferson PDX 61, Wells 51
Kennedy 55, Gervais 36
Knappa 65, Portland Christian 50
Lakeridge 63, Newberg 47
Liberty 71, Glencoe 62
Liberty Christian, Wash. 46, McLoughlin 45
Lincoln 87, Roosevelt 55
Madras 57, Sweet Home 32
Mitchell/Spray 42, Condon 37
Mohawk 65, Eddyville 21
Monroe 50, Oakridge 33
Myrtle Point 62, Pacific 27
Nelson 61, Reynolds 39
Newport 56, Molalla 38
North Douglas 74, Yoncalla 17
North Eugene 61, Springfield 30
North Marion 71, Gladstone 69
North Medford 65, Grants Pass 62, OT
Oakland 53, Waldport 22
Open Door 88, Damascus Christian 28
Oregon Episcopal 72, Horizon Christian Tualatin 40
Pendleton 68, Umatilla 49
Philomath 59, Estacada 41
Portland Adventist 55, Catlin Gabel 48
Riddle 55, Glendale 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 57, Trinity Lutheran 44
Sandy 64, David Douglas 60
Santiam 58, Regis 54
Santiam Christian 76, Scio 21
Sheldon 58, Willamette 50
Sheridan 38, Taft 33
Sherwood 60, Forest Grove 45
Siletz Valley Early College 46, Crow 35
Siuslaw 51, Harrisburg 44
South Medford 71, Roseburg 59
South Wasco County 96, Trout Lake, Wash. 52
The Dalles 36, Stayton 34
Tigard 83, Westview 66
Vale 69, Ontario 48
Valor Christian 44, Southwest Christian 27
Vernonia 51, Mannahouse Christian 48
Western Christian High School 85, Delphian High School 44
Willamina 85, Blanchet Catholic 78, 2OT
Yamhill-Carlton 57, Warrenton 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/