Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 59, Tillamook 41

Baker 76, La Grande 40

Banks 67, Neah-Kah-Nie 36

Barlow 62, Gresham 60

Benson 89, Franklin 81

Camas Valley 53, Powers 34

Cascade 63, Crook County 42

Central Catholic 68, Clackamas 38

Central Linn 55, Lowell 44

Century 65, McMinnville 62

Churchill 52, Thurston 45

Cleveland 76, McDaniel 38

Colton 64, Culver 36

Columbia Christian 57, N. Clackamas Christian 29

Country Christian 70, Grand View Christian 26

Crater 51, Ashland 45

Creswell 56, Pleasant Hill 54

Days Creek 47, New Hope Christian 44

Dayton 58, Amity 46

De La Salle 73, Valley Catholic 41

Dufur 60, Klickwood, Wash. 35

East Linn Christian 57, Toledo 18

Elkton 60, Umpqua Valley Christian 25

Faith Bible 64, Nestucca 50

Gilchrist 54, McKenzie 34

Gold Beach 59, Bandon 42

Illinois Valley 59, Reedsport 44

Jefferson PDX 61, Wells 51

Kennedy 55, Gervais 36

Knappa 65, Portland Christian 50

Lakeridge 63, Newberg 47

Liberty 71, Glencoe 62

Liberty Christian, Wash. 46, McLoughlin 45

Lincoln 87, Roosevelt 55

Madras 57, Sweet Home 32

Mitchell/Spray 42, Condon 37

Mohawk 65, Eddyville 21

Monroe 50, Oakridge 33

Myrtle Point 62, Pacific 27

Nelson 61, Reynolds 39

Newport 56, Molalla 38

North Douglas 74, Yoncalla 17

North Eugene 61, Springfield 30

    • North Marion 71, Gladstone 69

    North Medford 65, Grants Pass 62, OT

    Oakland 53, Waldport 22

    Open Door 88, Damascus Christian 28

    Oregon Episcopal 72, Horizon Christian Tualatin 40

    Pendleton 68, Umatilla 49

    Philomath 59, Estacada 41

    Portland Adventist 55, Catlin Gabel 48

    Riddle 55, Glendale 25

    Rogue Valley Adventist 57, Trinity Lutheran 44

    Sandy 64, David Douglas 60

    Santiam 58, Regis 54

    Santiam Christian 76, Scio 21

    Sheldon 58, Willamette 50

    Sheridan 38, Taft 33

    Sherwood 60, Forest Grove 45

    Siletz Valley Early College 46, Crow 35

    Siuslaw 51, Harrisburg 44

    South Medford 71, Roseburg 59

    South Wasco County 96, Trout Lake, Wash. 52

    The Dalles 36, Stayton 34

    Tigard 83, Westview 66

    Vale 69, Ontario 48

    Valor Christian 44, Southwest Christian 27

    Vernonia 51, Mannahouse Christian 48

    Western Christian High School 85, Delphian High School 44

    Willamina 85, Blanchet Catholic 78, 2OT

    Yamhill-Carlton 57, Warrenton 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

