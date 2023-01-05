Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 51, Reynolds 40
Ashland 45, Phoenix 39
Banks 51, Riverdale 41
Brookings-Harbor 49, North Valley 31
Cascade Christian 58, Rogue River 16
Century 65, Gresham 47
Churchill 48, Southridge 37
Colton 51, Gervais 30
Corbett 84, Warrenton 27
Creswell 49, Harrisburg 44
Faith Bible 44, Gaston 17
Knappa 30, Vernonia 28
Lakeview 69, Lost River 15
Lowell 38, East Linn Christian 26
McMinnville 48, Sandy 35
Neah-Kah-Nie 42, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Nestucca 60, Clatskanie 25
Portland Christian 42, Mannahouse Christian 37
South Wasco County 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 16
Sutherlin 49, South Umpqua 14
The Dalles 55, Pendleton 39
Western Christian High School 45, Willamina 28
Yoncalla 40, New Hope Christian 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hood River vs. Mountain View, Wash., ccd.
___
