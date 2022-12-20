AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annville-Cleona 57, York County Tech 29

Apollo-Ridge 62, Riverview 31

Armstrong 57, North Hills 30

Avella 48, Northgate 11

Bangor 41, Saucon Valley 27

Beaver County Christian 39, Propel Montour High School 30

Beaver Falls 75, Ambridge 12

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14

Bensalem 38, St. Hubert’s 36

Bentworth 37, Frazier 28

Berks Catholic 54, Muhlenberg 27

Big Spring 43, Northern Lebanon 40

Bishop McCort 66, Greater Johnstown 43

Brandywine Heights 40, Oley Valley 27

Burgettstown 42, South Park 34

California 58, Carmichaels 54

Carbondale 53, Susquehanna 43

Carlynton 38, Jeannette 30

Central Valley 59, Elwood City Riverside 23

Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44

Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Bethlehem Center 24

Clairton 50, Ellis School 9

Cochranton 49, Rocky Grove 6

Deer Lakes 61, Leechburg 31

Dubois 42, Bellefonte 15

Elizabeth Forward 67, Uniontown 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Erie 28

Everett 58, McConnellsburg 38

Fairview 56, Harbor Creek 35

Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30

General McLane 45, Fort Leboeuf 34

Girard 30, Titusville 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Steel Valley 14

Greenville 38, Sharpsville 21

Grove City 55, Sharon 31

Hickory 41, Slippery Rock 14

Highlands 52, Knoch 41

Sports

  • Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

  • Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    • Homer-Center 51, United 41

    Kennedy Catholic 63, Farrell 18

    Keystone Oaks 60, Freedom Area 47

    Lakeland 45, Blue Ridge 24

    Lakeview 54, Mercer 31

    Lancaster Catholic 53, Cocalico 15

    Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22

    Lebanon 82, Garden Spot 30

    Manheim Township 41, Warwick 34

    Maplewood 43, Cambridge Springs 32

    Mars 56, Hampton 55

    Middletown 54, Solanco 37

    Mount Lebanon 57, Bethel Park 39

    Neshannock 73, Taylor Allderdice 31

    North East 54, Iroquois 7

    Northern Potter 33, Smethport 24

    Northwestern 42, Eisenhower 28

    Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23

    Otto-Eldred 47, Oswayo 12

    Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Cumberland Valley 37

    Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50

    Peters Township 58, Baldwin 49

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Freeport 28

    Pittston Area 52, Berwick 33

    Plum 40, Franklin Regional 38

    Port Allegany 30, Coudersport 29, OT

    Portage Area 52, Cambria Heights 35

    Pottsville Nativity 34, Octorara 10

    Punxsutawney 67, Dubois Central Catholic 35

    Quaker Valley 52, Avonworth 38

    Redbank Valley 52, Karns City 12

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reynolds 38, Jamestown 32

    Rochester 55, Sewickley Academy 15

    Saegertown 45, Youngsville 16

    Serra Catholic 59, Springdale 11

    Seton-LaSalle 53, Montour 41

    Shaler 46, Butler 39

    Shamokin 46, Danville 40

    Spring-Ford 67, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 39

    St. Joseph 45, Burrell 35

    St. Marys 48, Brockway 6

    Thomas Jefferson 50, West Mifflin 33

    Tulpehocken 44, Antietam 10

    Union Area 58, Mohawk 49

    Union City 50, Corry 14

    Washington 34, Brownsville 21

    West Middlesex 63, Commodore Perry 13

    Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Selinsgrove 23

    William Tennent 56, MAST Charter 49

    Wyoming Area 51, Mountain View 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.