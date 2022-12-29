Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42
Appleton North 68, Slinger 48
Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65
Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56
Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56
Chequamegon 58, Luck 45
Crivitz 79, Oconto 61
D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47
Darlington 93, Potosi 65
Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53
Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43
Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Grafton 83, Dominican 77
Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56
Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47
Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56
Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28
Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50
Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53
Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42
Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57
Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56
Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46
Royall 54, Lancaster 46
Somerset 65, Antigo 50
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Valders 69, Wrightstown 62
Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56
West Salem 91, Northwestern 52
Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58
Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51
Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/