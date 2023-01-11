AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 53, Tomahawk 26

Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48

Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 33

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Argyle 42, Juda 34

Badger 61, Waterford 41

Barneveld 38, Black Hawk 32

Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 54

Beaver Dam 70, Waunakee 42

Bonduel 69, Manawa 27

Boyceville 63, Glenwood City 34

Brillion 65, Two Rivers 48

Brookfield Academy 50, Living Word Lutheran 44

Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19

Cambridge 51, Marshall 50

Cameron 61, Spooner 30

Catholic Memorial 76, University School of Milwaukee 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Hilbert 40

Cedarburg 79, Slinger 46

City, Mich. 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 33

Clayton 64, Winter 52

Clear Lake 49, Webster 30

Clinton 57, Whitewater 56

Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Independence 33

Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27

Columbus 57, Lodi 52

Cuba City 55, Mineral Point 49

De Pere 32, Green Bay Southwest 27

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

DeForest 66, Oconomowoc 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominican 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 18

Durand 74, Mondovi 36

Eau Claire North 52, La Crosse Logan 33

Edgar 73, Spencer 34

Edgerton 46, Brodhead 38

Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21

Elkhorn Area 60, Wilmot Union 40

Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23

Fennimore 60, Riverdale 41

Fort Atkinson 68, Baraboo 61

Sports

  • Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

  • AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

  • Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

    • Franklin 71, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

    Freedom 52, Kewaskum 43

    Germantown 94, Brookfield Central 63

    Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 49

    Gilman 48, Greenwood 32

    Hamilton 58, Waupun 53

    Hartford Union 67, West Bend West 40

    Highland 54, Ithaca 41

    Hillsboro 50, Adams-Friendship 23

    Homestead 63, Grafton 48

    Hortonville 73, Appleton North 33

    Hurley 65, Solon Springs 54

    Iola-Scandinavia 47, Shiocton 35

    Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 34

    Janesville Craig 62, Middleton 42

    Jefferson 49, Evansville 43

    Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 48

    Kewaunee 56, Southern Door 54

    Kiel 47, Chilton 32

    Kimberly 65, Appleton East 63

    Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 46

    Lake Mills 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31

    Lakeland 78, Northland Pines 20

    Lincoln 61, Melrose-Mindoro 39

    Lomira 67, Ripon 42

    Lourdes Academy 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 33

    Luxemburg-Casco 53, Valders 43

    Madison Memorial 86, Madison East 73

    Manitowoc Lincoln 50, Pulaski 47

    Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 28

    McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45

    McFarland 65, East Troy 46

    Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Menominee Indian 86, Weyauwega-Fremont 83

    Menomonee Falls 69, Milwaukee DSHA 53

    Mercer 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

    Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

    Milwaukee School of Languages 50, Milw. Washington 39

    Neenah 69, Kaukauna 41

    Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30

    New Glarus 66, Belleville 26

    New Richmond 68, Osceola 41

    Northland Lutheran 69, Bowler 47

    Northwestern 73, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29

    Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan South 16

    Oak Creek 62, Racine Park 22

    Onalaska 48, Prairie du Chien 45

    Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23

    Oshkosh North 66, Appleton West 27

    Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 50

    Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 43

    Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23

    Pardeeville 70, Dodgeland 30

    Peshtigo 57, Oconto 47

    Pewaukee 77, Milton 35

    Platteville 67, Monroe 32

    Port Washington 61, Nicolet 35

    Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53

    Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 45

    Random Lake 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 37

    Reedsburg Area 70, Richland Center 37

    Regis 78, Thorp 39

    Saint Thomas More 69, Catholic Central 33

    Salam School 43, Eastbrook Academy 20

    Sevastopol 67, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 25

    Seymour 49, Little Chute 17

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Howards Grove 29

    Sheboygan Falls 45, Roncalli 35

    Sheboygan North 47, Ashwaubenon 44

    Shell Lake 52, Luck 19

    Siren 53, Northwood 23

    South Shore 69, Drummond 50

    St. Croix Falls 69, Hayward 38

    St. Mary Catholic 69, Sheboygan Christian 24

    Stevens Point 44, Marshfield 41

    Stoughton 43, Mukwonago 41

    Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Parker 20

    Superior 77, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 38

    The Prairie School 70, Racine Lutheran 29

    Tomah 64, Mauston 44

    Tri-County 45, Port Edwards 32

    Turner 65, Big Foot 42

    Turtle Lake 60, Grantsburg 45

    Union Grove 62, South Milwaukee 21

    Unity 40, Frederic 28

    University Lake 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15

    Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30

    Verona Area 90, Madison La Follette 43

    Waterloo 51, Wisconsin Heights 37

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Waukesha West 56, Greenfield 39

    Waupaca 65, Nekoosa 40

    Wausau West 77, Wausau East 26

    Wautoma 56, Portage 19

    Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

    West Bend East 67, Whitefish Bay 56

    West Salem 62, Altoona 48

    Westosha Central 46, Delavan-Darien 43

    Wild Rose 67, Pittsville 45

    Williams Bay 62, Kenosha Christian Life 50

    Winneconne 59, Clintonville 47

    Wisconsin Dells 57, River Valley 23

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Amherst 30

    Wonewoc-Center 45, Weston 22

    Xavier 67, Shawano 62

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Augusta vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

    Chequamegon vs. Marion, ccd.

    Tigerton vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.

    White Lake vs. Gresham Community, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.