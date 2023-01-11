Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 53, Tomahawk 26
Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48
Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 33
Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49
Argyle 42, Juda 34
Badger 61, Waterford 41
Barneveld 38, Black Hawk 32
Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 54
Beaver Dam 70, Waunakee 42
Bonduel 69, Manawa 27
Boyceville 63, Glenwood City 34
Brillion 65, Two Rivers 48
Brookfield Academy 50, Living Word Lutheran 44
Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19
Cambridge 51, Marshall 50
Cameron 61, Spooner 30
Catholic Memorial 76, University School of Milwaukee 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Hilbert 40
Cedarburg 79, Slinger 46
City, Mich. 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 33
Clayton 64, Winter 52
Clear Lake 49, Webster 30
Clinton 57, Whitewater 56
Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Independence 33
Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27
Columbus 57, Lodi 52
Cuba City 55, Mineral Point 49
De Pere 32, Green Bay Southwest 27
De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29
DeForest 66, Oconomowoc 52
Dominican 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 18
Durand 74, Mondovi 36
Eau Claire North 52, La Crosse Logan 33
Edgar 73, Spencer 34
Edgerton 46, Brodhead 38
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21
Elkhorn Area 60, Wilmot Union 40
Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23
Fennimore 60, Riverdale 41
Fort Atkinson 68, Baraboo 61
Franklin 71, Kenosha Indian Trail 46
Freedom 52, Kewaskum 43
Germantown 94, Brookfield Central 63
Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 49
Gilman 48, Greenwood 32
Hamilton 58, Waupun 53
Hartford Union 67, West Bend West 40
Highland 54, Ithaca 41
Hillsboro 50, Adams-Friendship 23
Homestead 63, Grafton 48
Hortonville 73, Appleton North 33
Hurley 65, Solon Springs 54
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Shiocton 35
Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 34
Janesville Craig 62, Middleton 42
Jefferson 49, Evansville 43
Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 48
Kewaunee 56, Southern Door 54
Kiel 47, Chilton 32
Kimberly 65, Appleton East 63
Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 46
Lake Mills 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Lakeland 78, Northland Pines 20
Lincoln 61, Melrose-Mindoro 39
Lomira 67, Ripon 42
Lourdes Academy 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 33
Luxemburg-Casco 53, Valders 43
Madison Memorial 86, Madison East 73
Manitowoc Lincoln 50, Pulaski 47
Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 28
McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45
McFarland 65, East Troy 46
Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65
Menominee Indian 86, Weyauwega-Fremont 83
Menomonee Falls 69, Milwaukee DSHA 53
Mercer 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 37
Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38
Milwaukee School of Languages 50, Milw. Washington 39
Neenah 69, Kaukauna 41
Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30
New Glarus 66, Belleville 26
New Richmond 68, Osceola 41
Northland Lutheran 69, Bowler 47
Northwestern 73, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29
Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan South 16
Oak Creek 62, Racine Park 22
Onalaska 48, Prairie du Chien 45
Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23
Oshkosh North 66, Appleton West 27
Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 50
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 43
Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23
Pardeeville 70, Dodgeland 30
Peshtigo 57, Oconto 47
Pewaukee 77, Milton 35
Platteville 67, Monroe 32
Port Washington 61, Nicolet 35
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25
Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 45
Random Lake 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 37
Reedsburg Area 70, Richland Center 37
Regis 78, Thorp 39
Saint Thomas More 69, Catholic Central 33
Salam School 43, Eastbrook Academy 20
Sevastopol 67, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 25
Seymour 49, Little Chute 17
Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Howards Grove 29
Sheboygan Falls 45, Roncalli 35
Sheboygan North 47, Ashwaubenon 44
Shell Lake 52, Luck 19
Siren 53, Northwood 23
South Shore 69, Drummond 50
St. Croix Falls 69, Hayward 38
St. Mary Catholic 69, Sheboygan Christian 24
Stevens Point 44, Marshfield 41
Stoughton 43, Mukwonago 41
Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Parker 20
Superior 77, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 38
The Prairie School 70, Racine Lutheran 29
Tomah 64, Mauston 44
Tri-County 45, Port Edwards 32
Turner 65, Big Foot 42
Turtle Lake 60, Grantsburg 45
Union Grove 62, South Milwaukee 21
Unity 40, Frederic 28
University Lake 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15
Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30
Verona Area 90, Madison La Follette 43
Waterloo 51, Wisconsin Heights 37
Waukesha West 56, Greenfield 39
Waupaca 65, Nekoosa 40
Wausau West 77, Wausau East 26
Wautoma 56, Portage 19
Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
West Bend East 67, Whitefish Bay 56
West Salem 62, Altoona 48
Westosha Central 46, Delavan-Darien 43
Wild Rose 67, Pittsville 45
Williams Bay 62, Kenosha Christian Life 50
Winneconne 59, Clintonville 47
Wisconsin Dells 57, River Valley 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Amherst 30
Wonewoc-Center 45, Weston 22
Xavier 67, Shawano 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
Chequamegon vs. Marion, ccd.
Tigerton vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.
White Lake vs. Gresham Community, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/