AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 27, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hammond Central 83, Bogan, Ill. 72

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 62, Woodlan 44

Oak Lawn Community, Ill. 64, Hammond Central 30

St. Rita, Ill. 91, Bowman Academy 34

Wabash Valley Tournament=

First Round=

Bloomfield 66, S. Vermillion 37

Linton 72, Parke Heritage 30

North Vigo 54, Robinson, Ill. 46

Northview 59, Greencastle 50

Shakamak 56, Cloverdale 41

South Vigo 59, Edgewood 47

Sullivan 65, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 44

W. Vigo 71, Marshall, Ill. 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.