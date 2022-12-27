Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hammond Central 83, Bogan, Ill. 72
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 62, Woodlan 44
Oak Lawn Community, Ill. 64, Hammond Central 30
St. Rita, Ill. 91, Bowman Academy 34
Wabash Valley Tournament=
First Round=
Bloomfield 66, S. Vermillion 37
Linton 72, Parke Heritage 30
North Vigo 54, Robinson, Ill. 46
Northview 59, Greencastle 50
Shakamak 56, Cloverdale 41
South Vigo 59, Edgewood 47
Sullivan 65, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 44
W. Vigo 71, Marshall, Ill. 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/