Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 48, Four Winds 44
Central McLean 63, Grant County/Mott-Regent 43
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 70, Tri-State 66
Hazen 44, Beulah 41
Killdeer 44, Ray 28
Larimore 38, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 34
Lisbon 47, Enderlin 43
Maple River 56, Medina/P-B 42
Nedrose 56, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 42
New Rockford-Sheyenne 75, Griggs/Midkota 29
North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42, Strasburg-Zeeland 33
Northern Cass 78, LaMoure/L-M 51
Standing Rock 55, Wilton-Wing 44
TGU 71, North Star 29
Tioga 58, South Prairie-Max Co-op 52
West Fargo 77, Valley City 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/