Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrington 48, Four Winds 44

Central McLean 63, Grant County/Mott-Regent 43

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 70, Tri-State 66

Hazen 44, Beulah 41

Killdeer 44, Ray 28

Larimore 38, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 34

Lisbon 47, Enderlin 43

Maple River 56, Medina/P-B 42

Nedrose 56, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 42

New Rockford-Sheyenne 75, Griggs/Midkota 29

North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42, Strasburg-Zeeland 33

Northern Cass 78, LaMoure/L-M 51

Standing Rock 55, Wilton-Wing 44

TGU 71, North Star 29

Tioga 58, South Prairie-Max Co-op 52

West Fargo 77, Valley City 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

