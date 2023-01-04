AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 59, Illinois Valley 10

Benson 81, Cleveland 34

Chiloquin 57, Crosspoint Christian 44

Coquille 37, Elkton 9

Corvallis 63, Dallas 30

Cove 25, Condon 19

Crater 69, Mazama 23

Damascus Christian 59, St. Stephens Academy 12

De La Salle 47, Catlin Gabel 33

Elmira 37, Sisters 29

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 56, Oregon School for Deaf 13

Gold Beach 34, Waldport 21

Gresham 64, Parkrose 24

Hermiston 86, West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 43

Hillsboro 42, Canby 34

Horizon Christian Tualatin 50, Portland Adventist 33

Irrigon 52, Touchet, Wash. 23

Jefferson 51, Scio 32

Jefferson PDX 56, Oregon City 46

La Salle 63, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 28

Lake Oswego 41, Glencoe 38

Lincoln 61, McDaniel 26

Marist 50, Cascade 35

Myrtle Point 49, Siuslaw 7

Nelson 60, Caldera 33

Newberg 43, Eagle Point 35

North Eugene 54, South Salem 34

Oakland 57, Reedsport 8

Open Door 31, Perrydale 17

Pleasant Hill 46, La Pine 13

Riverside 41, River View, Wash. 22

Santiam Christian 55, Sheridan 36

Sheldon 61, Forest Grove 32

Southridge 60, Central Catholic 39

Southwest Christian 29, N. Clackamas Christian 11

Sprague 60, Tigard 44

St. Paul 59, Crosshill Christian 38

Summit 42, McNary 39

Taft 56, Dayton 42

Thurston 48, Roseburg 32

Trinity Lutheran 49, Bonanza 39

    • Tualatin 49, Liberty 38

    Union 41, Weston-McEwen 25

    Weiser, Idaho 39, Vale 28

    Wells 54, Franklin 43

    West Linn 66, West Salem 59

    Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 38

    Willamette 40, Springfield 31

    Willamette Valley Christian 36, C.S. Lewis 35

    Wilsonville 72, Putnam 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

