Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caldera 51, Ridgeview 47

Centennial 42, Hillsboro 41

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 47, C.S. Lewis 32

La Salle 50, Hood River 46

McKay 54, Dallas 50

Milo Adventist 49, New Hope Christian 39

Oregon City 62, McNary 25

Parkrose 52, Putnam 46

Riverdale 61, Sutherlin 32

Silverton 57, South Albany 52

South Eugene 87, Canby 81

South Umpqua 61, Coquille 48

Sprague 69, North Salem 41

Summit 57, Redmond 41

West Albany 55, Central 53

West Salem 70, South Salem 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

