Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caldera 51, Ridgeview 47
Centennial 42, Hillsboro 41
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 47, C.S. Lewis 32
La Salle 50, Hood River 46
McKay 54, Dallas 50
Milo Adventist 49, New Hope Christian 39
Oregon City 62, McNary 25
Parkrose 52, Putnam 46
Riverdale 61, Sutherlin 32
Silverton 57, South Albany 52
South Eugene 87, Canby 81
South Umpqua 61, Coquille 48
Sprague 69, North Salem 41
Summit 57, Redmond 41
West Albany 55, Central 53
West Salem 70, South Salem 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/