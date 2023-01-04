AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 56, Scranton 49

Archbishop Carroll 70, St. Joseph’s Prep 68

Archbishop Ryan 85, Father Judge 80

Beaver Area 59, Central Valley 52

Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56

Berks Catholic 70, Pottsville 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Penn Manor 38

Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47

Blue Ridge 81, Lackawanna Trail 36

Burrell 68, Derry 57

Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 47

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower M/hs 47

Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48

Cardinal O’Hara 60, La Salle CHS 44

Central Bucks East 57, Council Rock South 47

Central Martinsburg 55, Bellwood-Antis 37

Central Valley 63, Pine-Richland 36

Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46

Chester Charter 61, La Academia Charter 36

Clarion-Limestone 63, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36

Clearfield 61, Tyrone 59

Collegium Charter School 52, Jenkintown 42

Conneaut Area 62, Union City 58

Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Donegal 49, Octorara 46

Elk Lake 51, Mountain View 39

Elwood City Riverside 50, New Brighton 41

Emmaus 55, Northampton 35

Erie Cathedral Prep 61, Erie 52

Erie First Christian Academy 72, Iroquois 43

Erie McDowell 71, General McLane 44

Everett 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 42

Farrell 77, Lakeview 31

Forest City 54, Susquehanna 40

Sports

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

  • Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

    • Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28

    Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48

    Gateway 74, McKeesport 65

    Girard 67, North East 46

    Governor Mifflin 82, Blue Mountain 71

    Greencastle Antrim 74, Big Spring 61

    Greenwood 49, East Juniata 26

    Halifax 66, Line Mountain 34

    Hampton 73, Highlands 58

    Harbor Creek 66, Corry 49

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Boiling Springs 65

    Hatboro-Horsham 54, New Hope-Solebury High School 20

    Hollidaysburg 67, Bellefonte 43

    Holy Ghost Prep 59, Bristol 41

    Imhotep Charter 71, Constitution 46

    Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48

    Juniata 51, Susquenita 45

    Kennedy Catholic 75, George Jr. Republic 37

    Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55

    Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 55

    Lancaster Mennonite 75, Lancaster Country Day 53

    Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58

    Lehighton 50, Catasauqua 45

    Life Center Academy, N.J. 57, Solebury 54

    Lincoln High School 71, Mohawk 67

    Lincoln Leadership 73, Marian Catholic 69

    Lincoln Park Charter 87, Pittsburgh North Catholic 71

    Linville Hill 57, Brandywine Heights 53

    Manheim Central 70, Garden Spot 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maplewood 49, Youngsville 44

    Meadville 55, Fort Leboeuf 54

    Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55

    Mercyhurst Prep 63, Northwestern 39

    Methacton 58, Owen J Roberts 46

    Mid Valley 43, Dunmore 32

    Millersburg 68, Pequea Valley 54

    Monessen 63, Geibel Catholic 44

    Mount Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44

    Mount Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40

    Neshaminy 45, Central Bucks South 38

    Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41

    Neumann-Goretti 67, Bonner-Prendergast 51

    New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49

    North Hills 75, Mars 42

    North Pocono 50, Delaware Valley 30

    Northgate 59, Sewickley Academy 36

    Northumberland Christian 56, Weatherly 18

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, Sto-Rox 47

    Overbrook 76, Chester 73

    Paul Robeson 64, String Theory Schools 56

    Pennridge 53, Harry S. Truman 19

    Pennsbury 66, North Penn 61

    Philadelphia MC&S 73, Paul VI, N.J. 61

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 56

    Philadelphia West Catholic 69, Lansdale Catholic 35

    Philipsburg-Osceola 62, Huntingdon 52

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36

    Pittston Area 48, Crestwood 47

    Pleasant Valley 64, Allentown Dieruff 48

    Plumstead Christian 47, Roberto Clemente Charter 40

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 74, Cheltenham 58

    Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 57, OT

    Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour High School 35

    Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39

    Reynolds 38, Commodore Perry 27

    Riverside 64, Carbondale 49

    Riverview 72, Springdale 49

    Rochester 58, Cornell 23

    Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58

    Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40

    Scranton Holy Cross 55, Old Forge 43

    Scranton Prep 75, West Scranton 53

    Seneca 60, Fairview 49

    Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66

    Shady Side Academy 49, Valley 23

    Shaler 59, Plum 44

    Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 43

    South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42

    South Side 71, Aliquippa 34

    Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 26

    St. Joseph’s Catholic 68, Newport 49

    Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Susquehannock 54, Northeastern 52

    Tamaqua 56, Schuylkill Valley 42

    Thomas Jefferson 105, Peters Township 100

    Trinity 65, Connellsville 31

    Twin Valley 48, Conrad Weiser 43

    Union Area 62, Carlynton 60

    Unionville 76, Avon Grove 62

    Upper Darby 82, Ridley 60

    Upper Dublin 53, Springfield Montco 16

    Upper Merion 32, Phoenixville 31

    Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield Area 32

    Valley View 53, Wallenpaupack 44

    Warwick 61, Elizabethtown, Ky. 47

    Washington 70, Brownsville 25

    Waynesboro 69, Gettysburg 44

    West Lawn Wilson 62, Muhlenberg 41

    West Middlesex 61, Jamestown 37

    West Mifflin 49, Montour 47

    West York 51, Littlestown 49

    Western Beaver County 76, Avella 37

    Westtown 68, Friends Central 55

    William Tennent 71, Wissahickon 58

    Wilmington 56, Portersville Christian 38

    Windber 73, Portage Area 64, OT

    Woodland Hills 75, Armstrong 43

    Wyomissing 55, York Catholic 45

    Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 23

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.