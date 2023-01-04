Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 56, Scranton 49
Archbishop Carroll 70, St. Joseph’s Prep 68
Archbishop Ryan 85, Father Judge 80
Beaver Area 59, Central Valley 52
Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56
Berks Catholic 70, Pottsville 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Penn Manor 38
Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47
Blue Ridge 81, Lackawanna Trail 36
Burrell 68, Derry 57
Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49
Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 47
Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48
Cardinal O’Hara 60, La Salle CHS 44
Central Bucks East 57, Council Rock South 47
Central Martinsburg 55, Bellwood-Antis 37
Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46
Chester Charter 61, La Academia Charter 36
Clarion-Limestone 63, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36
Clearfield 61, Tyrone 59
Collegium Charter School 52, Jenkintown 42
Conneaut Area 62, Union City 58
Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41
Donegal 49, Octorara 46
Elk Lake 51, Mountain View 39
Elwood City Riverside 50, New Brighton 41
Emmaus 55, Northampton 35
Erie Cathedral Prep 61, Erie 52
Erie First Christian Academy 72, Iroquois 43
Erie McDowell 71, General McLane 44
Everett 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 42
Farrell 77, Lakeview 31
Forest City 54, Susquehanna 40
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28
Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48
Gateway 74, McKeesport 65
Girard 67, North East 46
Governor Mifflin 82, Blue Mountain 71
Greencastle Antrim 74, Big Spring 61
Greenwood 49, East Juniata 26
Halifax 66, Line Mountain 34
Hampton 73, Highlands 58
Harbor Creek 66, Corry 49
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Boiling Springs 65
Hatboro-Horsham 54, New Hope-Solebury High School 20
Hollidaysburg 67, Bellefonte 43
Holy Ghost Prep 59, Bristol 41
Imhotep Charter 71, Constitution 46
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48
Juniata 51, Susquenita 45
Kennedy Catholic 75, George Jr. Republic 37
Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 55
Lancaster Mennonite 75, Lancaster Country Day 53
Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58
Lehighton 50, Catasauqua 45
Life Center Academy, N.J. 57, Solebury 54
Lincoln High School 71, Mohawk 67
Lincoln Leadership 73, Marian Catholic 69
Lincoln Park Charter 87, Pittsburgh North Catholic 71
Linville Hill 57, Brandywine Heights 53
Manheim Central 70, Garden Spot 49
Maplewood 49, Youngsville 44
Meadville 55, Fort Leboeuf 54
Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Northwestern 39
Methacton 58, Owen J Roberts 46
Mid Valley 43, Dunmore 32
Millersburg 68, Pequea Valley 54
Monessen 63, Geibel Catholic 44
Mount Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44
Mount Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40
Neshaminy 45, Central Bucks South 38
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41
Neumann-Goretti 67, Bonner-Prendergast 51
New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49
North Hills 75, Mars 42
North Pocono 50, Delaware Valley 30
Northgate 59, Sewickley Academy 36
Northumberland Christian 56, Weatherly 18
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, Sto-Rox 47
Overbrook 76, Chester 73
Paul Robeson 64, String Theory Schools 56
Pennridge 53, Harry S. Truman 19
Pennsbury 66, North Penn 61
Philadelphia MC&S 73, Paul VI, N.J. 61
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 56
Philadelphia West Catholic 69, Lansdale Catholic 35
Philipsburg-Osceola 62, Huntingdon 52
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36
Pittston Area 48, Crestwood 47
Pleasant Valley 64, Allentown Dieruff 48
Plumstead Christian 47, Roberto Clemente Charter 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 74, Cheltenham 58
Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 57, OT
Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour High School 35
Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39
Reynolds 38, Commodore Perry 27
Riverside 64, Carbondale 49
Riverview 72, Springdale 49
Rochester 58, Cornell 23
Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58
Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40
Scranton Holy Cross 55, Old Forge 43
Scranton Prep 75, West Scranton 53
Seneca 60, Fairview 49
Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66
Shady Side Academy 49, Valley 23
Shaler 59, Plum 44
Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 43
South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42
South Side 71, Aliquippa 34
Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 26
St. Joseph’s Catholic 68, Newport 49
Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54
Susquehannock 54, Northeastern 52
Tamaqua 56, Schuylkill Valley 42
Thomas Jefferson 105, Peters Township 100
Trinity 65, Connellsville 31
Twin Valley 48, Conrad Weiser 43
Union Area 62, Carlynton 60
Unionville 76, Avon Grove 62
Upper Darby 82, Ridley 60
Upper Dublin 53, Springfield Montco 16
Upper Merion 32, Phoenixville 31
Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield Area 32
Valley View 53, Wallenpaupack 44
Warwick 61, Elizabethtown, Ky. 47
Washington 70, Brownsville 25
Waynesboro 69, Gettysburg 44
West Lawn Wilson 62, Muhlenberg 41
West Middlesex 61, Jamestown 37
West Mifflin 49, Montour 47
West York 51, Littlestown 49
Western Beaver County 76, Avella 37
Westtown 68, Friends Central 55
William Tennent 71, Wissahickon 58
Wilmington 56, Portersville Christian 38
Windber 73, Portage Area 64, OT
Woodland Hills 75, Armstrong 43
Wyomissing 55, York Catholic 45
Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/