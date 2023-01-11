Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Arlington 60, Deuel 42
Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39
Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Harding County 50
Canistota 39, Menno 38
Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Centerville 45, Scotland 28
Colman-Egan 45, Chester 37
Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23
DeSmet 59, Howard 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53
Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24
Flandreau 44, Garretson 29
Freeman 61, Parker 34
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39
Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26
Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46
Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Hill City 51, Philip 18
Hot Springs 51, Moorcroft, Wyo. 38
Huron 49, Mitchell 45
James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19
Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41
Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39
Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 21
Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Miller 42, Redfield 27
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Newell 43, Upton, Wyo. 37
Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31
Potter County 64, Stanley County 42
Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Brookings 30
St. Thomas More 51, Custer 26
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54
Vermillion 54, Madison 26
Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20
Wagner 75, Gregory 29
Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20
Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36
West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44
Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48
Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/