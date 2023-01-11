AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Arlington 60, Deuel 42

Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39

Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Harding County 50

Canistota 39, Menno 38

Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Centerville 45, Scotland 28

Colman-Egan 45, Chester 37

Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23

DeSmet 59, Howard 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53

Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24

Flandreau 44, Garretson 29

Freeman 61, Parker 34

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39

Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26

Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46

Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Hill City 51, Philip 18

Hot Springs 51, Moorcroft, Wyo. 38

Huron 49, Mitchell 45

James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19

Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41

Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39

Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 21

Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Miller 42, Redfield 27

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Newell 43, Upton, Wyo. 37

Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31

Potter County 64, Stanley County 42

Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33

    • Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21

    Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Brookings 30

    St. Thomas More 51, Custer 26

    Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54

    Vermillion 54, Madison 26

    Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20

    Wagner 75, Gregory 29

    Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20

    Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36

    West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44

    Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48

    Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

