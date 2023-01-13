Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 32
Baltic 50, Chester 46
Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40
Bison 56, McIntosh 25
Canton 77, Garretson 38
Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42
Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64
DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26
Faith 57, Newell 31
Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30
Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Hanson 47, Parker 32
Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59
Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37
Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15
Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41
Lemmon 66, Dupree 45
Lennox 71, Vermillion 52
Milbank 62, Redfield 32
Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59
Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Moorcroft, Wyo. 48, Oelrichs 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59
Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance, Neb. 56
Scotland 47, Avon 27
St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42
Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57
Upton, Wyo. 41, New Underwood 38
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Warner 57, Langford 28
Jones County Tournament=
Colome 42, Lyman 41
Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37
Stanley County 51, Jones County 43
White River 81, Bennett County 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/