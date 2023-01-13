AP NEWS
The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 32

Baltic 50, Chester 46

Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40

Bison 56, McIntosh 25

Canton 77, Garretson 38

Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42

Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64

DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26

Faith 57, Newell 31

Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30

Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Hanson 47, Parker 32

Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59

Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37

Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15

Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41

Lemmon 66, Dupree 45

Lennox 71, Vermillion 52

Milbank 62, Redfield 32

Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59

Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Moorcroft, Wyo. 48, Oelrichs 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59

Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance, Neb. 56

Scotland 47, Avon 27

St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42

Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57

Upton, Wyo. 41, New Underwood 38

Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Warner 57, Langford 28

    • Jones County Tournament=

    Colome 42, Lyman 41

    Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37

    Stanley County 51, Jones County 43

    White River 81, Bennett County 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

