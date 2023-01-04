AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chadron, Neb. 50, Hot Springs 24

Custer 60, Sturgis Brown 43

Groton Area 48, Warner 23

Lemmon 49, Flasher, N.D. 32

McLaughlin 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Rapid City Stevens 53, Spearfish 48

Red Cloud 40, Rock Hills, Kan. 32

Redfield 44, Faulkton 29

Stanley County 53, Highmore-Harrold 45

Sully Buttes 53, Philip 23

Timber Lake 60, Faith 54

Wall 59, Newell 43

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Miller 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

