Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chadron, Neb. 50, Hot Springs 24
Custer 60, Sturgis Brown 43
Groton Area 48, Warner 23
Lemmon 49, Flasher, N.D. 32
McLaughlin 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44
Rapid City Stevens 53, Spearfish 48
Red Cloud 40, Rock Hills, Kan. 32
Redfield 44, Faulkton 29
Stanley County 53, Highmore-Harrold 45
Sully Buttes 53, Philip 23
Timber Lake 60, Faith 54
Wall 59, Newell 43
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Miller 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.
Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/