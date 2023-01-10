Monday’s Scores

AP NEWS
The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington/Lake Preston 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56

Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, Wyo. 21

Canton 62, Tea Area 46

Corsica/Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30

DeSmet 45, Willow Lake 28

Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24

James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33

Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38

Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 29

Parkston 38, Hanson 34

Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 33

Stanley County 33, Philip 31, OT

Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Todd County 51, Douglas 33

Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34

Winner 46, Bon Homme 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

