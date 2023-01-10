Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington/Lake Preston 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56
Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, Wyo. 21
Canton 62, Tea Area 46
Corsica/Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30
DeSmet 45, Willow Lake 28
Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24
James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33
Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38
Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 29
Parkston 38, Hanson 34
Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 33
Stanley County 33, Philip 31, OT
Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Todd County 51, Douglas 33
Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34
Winner 46, Bon Homme 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/