Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beresford 74, Parker 51

Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Bridgewater-Emery 46

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wessington Springs 35

Colome 70, Potter County 49

Dakota Valley 90, Chamberlain 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia, Minn. 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Lyman 51

Faulkton 69, Mitchell Christian 62

Harding County 85, Edgemont 18

Harrisburg 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Hill City 73, Philip 61

James Valley Christian 69, Burke 33

Lemmon 58, Newell 14

Lennox 66, Madison 32

Lower Brule 75, Howard 56

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Corsica/Stickney 35

Parkston 71, Centerville 46

Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37

Redfield 53, Crazy Horse 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Langford 44

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45

Vermillion 58, West Central 50

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Highmore-Harrold 36

Yankton 76, Brookings 39

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Championship=

Custer 52, Chadron, Neb. 38

Sacred Hoops Tournament=

Ipswich 67, McIntosh 20

Lakota Tech 57, Mobridge 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

