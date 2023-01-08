AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49

Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49

Beresford 56, Chester 34

Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Bison 56, Wakpala 55

Castlewood 48, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Dakota Valley 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 38

Faith 61, Harding County 54

Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46

Flandreau 43, Garretson 31

Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14

Huron 73, Harrisburg 71

Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39

Lead-Deadwood 64, New Underwood 59

Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49

North Border 82, North Prairie, N.D. 51

Philip 62, Oelrichs 26

Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81

Sioux County, Neb. 50, Edgemont 41

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Rapid City Stevens 54

Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57

St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50

Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27

Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31

Wall 74, Bennett County 43

Waubay/Summit 65, Great Plains Lutheran 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

