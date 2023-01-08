Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49
Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49
Beresford 56, Chester 34
Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Bison 56, Wakpala 55
Castlewood 48, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Dakota Valley 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 38
Faith 61, Harding County 54
Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46
Flandreau 43, Garretson 31
Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14
Huron 73, Harrisburg 71
Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39
Lead-Deadwood 64, New Underwood 59
Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49
North Border 82, North Prairie, N.D. 51
Philip 62, Oelrichs 26
Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81
Sioux County, Neb. 50, Edgemont 41
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Rapid City Stevens 54
Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57
St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50
Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27
Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31
Wall 74, Bennett County 43
Waubay/Summit 65, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/