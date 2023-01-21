AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

January 21, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45

Avon 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Beresford 80, Canton 45

Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41

Custer 66, Hill City 65

Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52

DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29

Deuel 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46

Freeman 60, Menno 34

Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37

Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30

Irene-Wakonda 45, Alcester-Hudson 39

Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49

Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44

Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48

Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47

Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53

Philip 73, Bennett County 28

Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64

Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61

Vermillion 76, Garretson 46

Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 28

Warner 47, Britton-Hecla 26

Watertown 37, Rapid City Stevens 29

Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34

Webster 56, Sisseton 42

Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

