Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45
Avon 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Beresford 80, Canton 45
Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41
Custer 66, Hill City 65
Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52
DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29
Deuel 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46
Freeman 60, Menno 34
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37
Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30
Irene-Wakonda 45, Alcester-Hudson 39
Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49
Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44
Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48
Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47
Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53
Philip 73, Bennett County 28
Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64
Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61
Vermillion 76, Garretson 46
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 28
Warner 47, Britton-Hecla 26
Watertown 37, Rapid City Stevens 29
Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34
Webster 56, Sisseton 42
Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/