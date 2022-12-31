AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 44, Worthington, Minn. 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Webster 32

Beresford 58, Parker 57, OT

Brookings 63, Yankton 40

Dakota Valley 68, Wessington Springs 57

Deubrook 51, Hill City 41

Douglas 38, Sturgis Brown 28

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Langford 29

Freeman 51, Colman-Egan 39

Groton Area 67, Waverly-South Shore 9

Hamlin 39, St. Thomas More 34

Newell 50, Lemmon 41

Parkston 71, Centerville 46

Pierre 57, Spearfish 44

Potter County 61, Ipswich 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Moorhead, Minn. 26

Sioux Valley 54, Corsica/Stickney 32

Sisseton 57, Chamberlain 28

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson 45

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45

Stanley County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 44

Tea Area 56, Campbell County, Wyo. 53

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45

Vermillion 43, West Central 32

Viborg-Hurley 74, Wall 36

Wagner 68, Avon 32

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Custer 34, Chadron, Neb. 25

Sacred Hoops Tournament=

Ipswich def. St. Francis Indian, forfeit

Lakota Tech 70, Mobridge 45

