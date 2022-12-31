Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 44, Worthington, Minn. 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Webster 32
Beresford 58, Parker 57, OT
Brookings 63, Yankton 40
Dakota Valley 68, Wessington Springs 57
Deubrook 51, Hill City 41
Douglas 38, Sturgis Brown 28
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Langford 29
Freeman 51, Colman-Egan 39
Groton Area 67, Waverly-South Shore 9
Hamlin 39, St. Thomas More 34
Newell 50, Lemmon 41
Parkston 71, Centerville 46
Pierre 57, Spearfish 44
Potter County 61, Ipswich 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Moorhead, Minn. 26
Sioux Valley 54, Corsica/Stickney 32
Sisseton 57, Chamberlain 28
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson 45
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45
Stanley County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 44
Tea Area 56, Campbell County, Wyo. 53
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45
Vermillion 43, West Central 32
Viborg-Hurley 74, Wall 36
Wagner 68, Avon 32
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Custer 34, Chadron, Neb. 25
Sacred Hoops Tournament=
Ipswich def. St. Francis Indian, forfeit
Lakota Tech 70, Mobridge 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/