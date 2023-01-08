AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28

Belle Fourche 54, Douglas 26

Castlewood 54, Deuel 35

Chamberlain 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Webster 41

Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 53

Deubrook 82, Chester 51

Faulkton 58, North Central Co-Op 48

Harding County 40, Faith 38

Harrisburg 39, Huron 34

Henry 61, DeSmet 32

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Jones County 59, Bison 16

Kadoka Area 57, Colome 23

Leola/Frederick 53, Waverly-South Shore 14

Little Wound 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41

Mobridge-Pollock 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 61

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Tri-Valley 49

New Underwood 48, Lead-Deadwood 24

Newell 40, McIntosh 10

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Canistota 62

Philip 66, Oelrichs 25

Rapid City Central 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Unity Christian, Iowa 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Rapid City Stevens 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Aberdeen Central 51

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 49

Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39

Wagner 67, Corsica/Stickney 33

Wall 59, Bennett County 23

Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 59

Winner 68, Gregory 43

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Shiloh Christian New Year’s Shootout=

Shiloh, N.D. 85, Rapid City Christian 79

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

