AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 44, Worthington 37

Adrian/Ellsworth 68, Ortonville 34

Albany 64, Pine City 48

Alexandria 54, Mahtomedi 47

Anoka 55, Orono 40

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, South Ridge 52

Bemidji 64, Tartan 49

Breckenridge 62, Rothsay 59

Cambridge-Isanti 55, Bloomington Jefferson 44

Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69

Duluth Marshall 53, Royalton 49

East Grand Forks 75, Kittson County Central 52

Hawley 53, Rockford 35

Hill-Murray 53, Hutchinson 46

Kasson-Mantorville 84, Chatfield 59

Lake City 53, Bloomington Kennedy 36

Lakeville North 67, Owatonna 41

LeSueur-Henderson 71, Mankato Loyola 46

Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33

MACCRAY 56, Yellow Medicine East 39

Mandan, N.D. 73, Holy Family Catholic 59

Mandaree, N.D. 73, Holy Family Catholic 59

Melrose 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 31

Minnetonka 55, Becker 50

North St. Paul 57, Fridley 44

Pequot Lakes 51, Montevideo 46

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Luther, Wis. 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Lutheran 45

Providence Academy 74, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 42

Randolph 68, Mabel-Canton 37

Rochester Lourdes 44, Farmington 29

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Proctor 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 35, Moorhead 26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 38

Sports

  • Aaron Judge is AP male athlete of year after setting HR mark

  • Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

  • Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club

    • St. Michael-Albertville 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 45

    St. Michael-Albertville 54, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 45

    St. Paul Como Park 66, Simley 36

    Stewartville 90, New Richland-H-E-G 65

    Stewartville 90, New Richmond, Wis. 65

    Totino-Grace 72, Rochester John Marshall 41

    Tri-City United 54, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61

    Wayzata 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29

    White Bear Lake 41, Rochester Century 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.