Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 50, Ralston 12

Centennial 48, Heartland 12

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24

Cross County 38, Osceola 24

David City 56, East Butler 23

Diller-Odell 61, Exeter/Milligan 42

Dorchester 38, College View Academy 25

Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29

Lewiston 44, Meridian 43

Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23

Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31

Nebraska City Lourdes 43, Johnson-Brock 35

Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23

Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 31

Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16

Sidney 53, Gering 41

Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9

Sterling 42, Palmyra 27

Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Wilber-Clatonia 56, Syracuse 19

Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst vs. Wood River, ppd.

Archbishop Bergan vs. Blair, ppd.

Arlington vs. Wisner-Pilger, ppd.

Boyd County vs. Santee, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. Ogallala, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Burwell vs. Ainsworth, ppd.

Cedar Bluffs vs. Mead, ppd.

Central City vs. Twin River, ppd.

Columbus Scotus vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Creighton vs. Stuart, ppd.

Crofton vs. Ponca, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Osmond-Randolph Co-op, ppd.

    • Hartington-Newcastle vs. Bloomfield, ppd.

    Hershey vs. South Loup, ppd.

    Hitchcock County vs. Southwest, ppd.

    Kimball vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 4th.

    McCook vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

    Nebraska Christian vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, ppd.

    Norton, Kan. vs. Cambridge, ppd.

    Perkins County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.

    Rapid City Christian, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

    Schuyler vs. York, ppd.

    Shelton vs. Gibbon, ccd.

    Tekamah-Herman vs. Walthill, ppd.

    Twin Loup vs. CWC, ppd.

    Wakefield vs. Lutheran High Northeast, ppd.

    Wallace vs. Medicine Valley, ppd.

    Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Bertrand, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.