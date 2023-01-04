Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 50, Ralston 12
Centennial 48, Heartland 12
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24
Cross County 38, Osceola 24
David City 56, East Butler 23
Diller-Odell 61, Exeter/Milligan 42
Dorchester 38, College View Academy 25
Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29
Lewiston 44, Meridian 43
Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23
Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 43, Johnson-Brock 35
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23
Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 31
Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16
Sidney 53, Gering 41
Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9
Sterling 42, Palmyra 27
Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Wilber-Clatonia 56, Syracuse 19
Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst vs. Wood River, ppd.
Archbishop Bergan vs. Blair, ppd.
Arlington vs. Wisner-Pilger, ppd.
Boyd County vs. Santee, ppd.
Bridgeport vs. Ogallala, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Burwell vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Cedar Bluffs vs. Mead, ppd.
Central City vs. Twin River, ppd.
Columbus Scotus vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Creighton vs. Stuart, ppd.
Crofton vs. Ponca, ppd.
Douglas County West vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Osmond-Randolph Co-op, ppd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Hershey vs. South Loup, ppd.
Hitchcock County vs. Southwest, ppd.
Kimball vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 4th.
McCook vs. Broken Bow, ppd.
Nebraska Christian vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, ppd.
Norton, Kan. vs. Cambridge, ppd.
Perkins County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.
Rapid City Christian, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.
Schuyler vs. York, ppd.
Shelton vs. Gibbon, ccd.
Tekamah-Herman vs. Walthill, ppd.
Twin Loup vs. CWC, ppd.
Wakefield vs. Lutheran High Northeast, ppd.
Wallace vs. Medicine Valley, ppd.
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Bertrand, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/