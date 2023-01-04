Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Entiat 14
Anacortes 57, Lakewood 43
Annie Wright 46, Life Christian Academy 37
Archbishop Murphy 65, Mariner 25
Arlington 89, Marysville-Pilchuck 15
Bainbridge 42, Bremerton 23
Bellevue Christian 54, Vashon Island 18
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 57, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Brewster 63, Tonasket 41
Burlington-Edison 57, Meridian 50
Camas 63, Union 52
Central Valley 53, Ferris 39
Chimacum 57, Charles Wright Academy 10
Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 18
College Place 41, Connell 19
Deer Park 53, Freeman 32
East Jefferson Co-op 57, Charles Wright Academy 10
East Valley (Yakima) 76, Ephrata 48
Ellensburg 55, Prosser 30
Granite Falls 50, The Northwest 39
Hermiston, Ore. 86, West Valley (Spokane) 43
Highland, Idaho 49, Riverside Christian 12
Hoquiam 55, Elma 27
Irrigon, Ore. 52, Touchet 23
Kittitas 35, Columbia (Burbank) 33
Lewis and Clark 53, University 50
Liberty (Spangle) 60, Davenport 38
Mead 72, Ridgeline 44
Montesano 72, Tenino 3
Mountlake Terrace 43, Cedarcrest 32
Mt. Spokane 55, Cheney 29
Neah Bay 51, La Conner 49
Nooksack Valley 60, Lynden 47
Oakesdale 53, Odessa 41
Omak 51, Cashmere 46
Othello 61, Selah 25
Overlake School 49, Bush 22
Richland 62, Pasco 26
Riverside, Ore. 41, River View 22
Royal 43, Kiona-Benton 39
Sequim 63, Kingston 15
Snohomish 56, Edmonds-Woodway 41
Soap Lake 30, Cascade Christian Academy 23
Sound Christian 44, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 11
Sultan 43, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 41
Toppenish 81, Wahluke 19
Tri-Cities Prep 36, Walla Walla Academy 24
Wapato 68, Naches Valley 44
Warden 82, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49
Washington School For The Deaf 38, Three Rivers Christian School 35
Zillah 82, La Salle 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/