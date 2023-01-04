AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Entiat 14

Anacortes 57, Lakewood 43

Annie Wright 46, Life Christian Academy 37

Archbishop Murphy 65, Mariner 25

Arlington 89, Marysville-Pilchuck 15

Bainbridge 42, Bremerton 23

Bellevue Christian 54, Vashon Island 18

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 57, East Valley (Spokane) 14

Brewster 63, Tonasket 41

Burlington-Edison 57, Meridian 50

Camas 63, Union 52

Central Valley 53, Ferris 39

Chimacum 57, Charles Wright Academy 10

Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 18

College Place 41, Connell 19

Deer Park 53, Freeman 32

East Jefferson Co-op 57, Charles Wright Academy 10

East Valley (Yakima) 76, Ephrata 48

Ellensburg 55, Prosser 30

Granite Falls 50, The Northwest 39

Hermiston, Ore. 86, West Valley (Spokane) 43

Highland, Idaho 49, Riverside Christian 12

Hoquiam 55, Elma 27

Irrigon, Ore. 52, Touchet 23

Kittitas 35, Columbia (Burbank) 33

Lewis and Clark 53, University 50

Liberty (Spangle) 60, Davenport 38

Mead 72, Ridgeline 44

Montesano 72, Tenino 3

Mountlake Terrace 43, Cedarcrest 32

Mt. Spokane 55, Cheney 29

Neah Bay 51, La Conner 49

Nooksack Valley 60, Lynden 47

Oakesdale 53, Odessa 41

Omak 51, Cashmere 46

Othello 61, Selah 25

Overlake School 49, Bush 22

Richland 62, Pasco 26

Riverside, Ore. 41, River View 22

    • Royal 43, Kiona-Benton 39

    Sequim 63, Kingston 15

    Snohomish 56, Edmonds-Woodway 41

    Soap Lake 30, Cascade Christian Academy 23

    Sound Christian 44, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 11

    Sultan 43, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 41

    Toppenish 81, Wahluke 19

    Tri-Cities Prep 36, Walla Walla Academy 24

    Wapato 68, Naches Valley 44

    Warden 82, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49

    Washington School For The Deaf 38, Three Rivers Christian School 35

    Zillah 82, La Salle 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

