Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 67, OT

Albany 95, Milaca 82

Andover 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56

Annandale 52, Watertown-Mayer 44

Avail Academy 76, Community of Peace 45

BOLD 79, Minnewaska 61

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Kimball 52

Belle Plaine 88, St. Peter 79

Bethlehem Academy 52, Randolph 50

Blaine 73, Champlin Park 64

Border West 68, Ortonville 28

Brainerd 75, Alexandria 72

Caledonia 80, La Crescent 66

Centennial 73, Coon Rapids 58

Central Minnesota Christian 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 55

Dawson-Boyd 76, Lakeview 66

DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 66

Delano 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Breckenridge 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 81, Osakis 57

Fertile-Beltrami 78, NCEUH 58

Fosston 84, Climax/Fisher 40

Grand Rapids 73, Hibbing 39

Greenway 71, International Falls 48

Hastings 67, Simley 65

Hawley 61, Fergus Falls 56

Hutchinson 67, Jordan 60

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Pine Island 51

Kingsland 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Houston 37

MACCRAY 71, Minneota 40

Mahtomedi 76, North St. Paul 44

Maple Grove 52, Anoka 43

Melrose 63, Benson 33

Monticello 68, North Branch 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 55, Sauk Centre 45

PACT Charter 73, United Christian 64

    • Park Christian 66, Lake Park-Audubon 54

    Paynesville 91, Holdingford 50

    Pelican Rapids 60, Frazee 49

    Perham 69, Barnesville 40

    Princeton 77, Cambridge-Isanti 63

    Robbinsdale Cooper 117, Columbia Heights 88

    Rochester Century 80, Red Wing 50

    Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 44

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Renville County West 53

    South St. Paul 27, St. Thomas Academy 22

    Spring Lake Park 103, Rogers 78

    St. Anthony 118, Brooklyn Center 85

    St. Cloud Tech 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

    St. Francis 71, Chisago Lakes 64

    St. Paul Academy 55, Trinity 37

    St. Paul Harding 64, St. Paul Como Park 58

    St. Paul Highland Park 68, Washington Tech 61

    St. Paul Johnson 57, St. Paul Central 54

    Stewartville 53, Lake City 41

    Tartan 66, Hill-Murray 35

    Tri-City United 58, New Richland-H-E-G 37

    United South Central 66, Blooming Prairie 43

    Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Dover-Eyota 41

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Laporte 44

    West Central 55, Montevideo 46

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Hills-Beaver Creek 34

    Win-E-Mac 85, Bagley 50

    Zimmerman 68, Mora 60

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Byron 82

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Roseau vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Feb 17th.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

