AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 55, Climax/Fisher 46

Albany 58, Milaca 26

Albert Lea 58, Northfield 51

BOLD 49, Minneota 36

Becker 64, Monticello 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, Minnewaska 41

Blaine 85, Coon Rapids 31

Braham 53, Upsala 51

Breck 40, Minneapolis Edison 37

Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Osakis 55

Buffalo 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52

Cambridge-Isanti 79, Chisago Lakes 27

Cannon Falls 45, Pine Island 31

Centennial 61, Champlin Park 52

Chanhassen 78, Waconia 71

Chaska 92, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 83

Crosby-Ironton 83, Cloquet 62

DeLaSalle 61, Bloomington Kennedy 29

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Hawley 38

Duluth Denfeld 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28

Eagan 79, Burnsville 41

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Maple Lake 33

Elk River 67, Anoka 40

Fertile-Beltrami 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 41

Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 40

Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Annandale 48

Grand Meadow 45, Spring Grove 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Rapids 65, Hibbing 34

Hastings 67, North St. Paul 61

Hayfield 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35

Henning 59, Verndale 45

Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 31

Hill-Murray 50, Two Rivers 41

Hmong Academy 26, St. Paul Johnson 23

Holy Angels 63, Fridley 39

Holy Family Catholic 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 41

Sports

  • Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

  • AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

  • Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

    • Jackson County Central 76, Murray County Central 41

    Kimball 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 30

    Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53, Belle Plaine 49

    Lakeville North 67, Eastview 52

    Mahtomedi 75, South St. Paul 49

    Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46

    Maple Grove 81, Andover 38

    Mayer Lutheran 67, Blake 35

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 58, Minneapolis South 36

    Minneapolis Southwest 65, Minneapolis Washburn 37

    Minnehaha Academy 91, Apple Valley 16

    New London-Spicer 80, Rockford 30

    New Prague 73, Bloomington Jefferson 70

    Park Christian 64, Bagley 29

    Pelican Rapids 53, Barnesville 36

    Perham 63, Breckenridge 55

    Pipestone 73, Windom 55

    Princeton 63, Big Lake 46

    Prior Lake 49, Shakopee 38

    Red Lake Falls 66, Red Lake County 50

    Red Wing 57, Rochester John Marshall 42

    Richfield 79, St. Anthony 72

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Totino-Grace 48

    Robbinsdale Cooper 53, Edina 45

    Rocori 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48

    Rogers 52, Osseo 40

    Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 46

    Sauk Centre 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29

    Schaeffer Academy 45, Mabel-Canton 41

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spring Lake Park 78, Park Center 48

    St. Francis 58, North Branch 48

    St. Louis Park 66, Orono 60

    St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Humboldt 30

    St. Paul Como Park 77, St. Paul Highland Park 15

    St. Paul Harding 41, Washington Tech 39

    St. Peter 48, Delano 41

    Stewartville 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

    Superior, Wis. 77, Duluth Marshall 38

    Tartan 65, Simley 38

    Wabasso 56, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41

    Waseca 49, Tri-City United 25

    Watertown-Mayer 50, Dassel-Cokato 43

    West Lutheran 64, PACT Charter 41

    West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 72, Hills-Beaver Creek 23

    Willmar 58, Fergus Falls 46

    Winona 53, Austin 44

    Yellow Medicine East 70, Renville County West 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.