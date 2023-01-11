Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 55, Climax/Fisher 46
Albany 58, Milaca 26
Albert Lea 58, Northfield 51
BOLD 49, Minneota 36
Becker 64, Monticello 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, Minnewaska 41
Blaine 85, Coon Rapids 31
Braham 53, Upsala 51
Breck 40, Minneapolis Edison 37
Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Osakis 55
Buffalo 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52
Cambridge-Isanti 79, Chisago Lakes 27
Cannon Falls 45, Pine Island 31
Centennial 61, Champlin Park 52
Chanhassen 78, Waconia 71
Chaska 92, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 83
Crosby-Ironton 83, Cloquet 62
DeLaSalle 61, Bloomington Kennedy 29
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Hawley 38
Duluth Denfeld 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28
Eagan 79, Burnsville 41
Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Maple Lake 33
Elk River 67, Anoka 40
Fertile-Beltrami 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 41
Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 40
Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Annandale 48
Grand Meadow 45, Spring Grove 20
Grand Rapids 65, Hibbing 34
Hastings 67, North St. Paul 61
Hayfield 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Henning 59, Verndale 45
Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 31
Hill-Murray 50, Two Rivers 41
Hmong Academy 26, St. Paul Johnson 23
Holy Angels 63, Fridley 39
Holy Family Catholic 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 41
Jackson County Central 76, Murray County Central 41
Kimball 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 30
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53, Belle Plaine 49
Lakeville North 67, Eastview 52
Mahtomedi 75, South St. Paul 49
Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46
Maple Grove 81, Andover 38
Mayer Lutheran 67, Blake 35
Minneapolis Roosevelt 58, Minneapolis South 36
Minneapolis Southwest 65, Minneapolis Washburn 37
Minnehaha Academy 91, Apple Valley 16
New London-Spicer 80, Rockford 30
New Prague 73, Bloomington Jefferson 70
Park Christian 64, Bagley 29
Pelican Rapids 53, Barnesville 36
Perham 63, Breckenridge 55
Pipestone 73, Windom 55
Princeton 63, Big Lake 46
Prior Lake 49, Shakopee 38
Red Lake Falls 66, Red Lake County 50
Red Wing 57, Rochester John Marshall 42
Richfield 79, St. Anthony 72
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Totino-Grace 48
Robbinsdale Cooper 53, Edina 45
Rocori 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48
Rogers 52, Osseo 40
Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 46
Sauk Centre 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29
Schaeffer Academy 45, Mabel-Canton 41
Spring Lake Park 78, Park Center 48
St. Francis 58, North Branch 48
St. Louis Park 66, Orono 60
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Humboldt 30
St. Paul Como Park 77, St. Paul Highland Park 15
St. Paul Harding 41, Washington Tech 39
St. Peter 48, Delano 41
Stewartville 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Superior, Wis. 77, Duluth Marshall 38
Tartan 65, Simley 38
Wabasso 56, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41
Waseca 49, Tri-City United 25
Watertown-Mayer 50, Dassel-Cokato 43
West Lutheran 64, PACT Charter 41
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 72, Hills-Beaver Creek 23
Willmar 58, Fergus Falls 46
Winona 53, Austin 44
Yellow Medicine East 70, Renville County West 50
___
