Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 58, Executive Charter 55
Archbishop Carroll 71, Germantown Academy 55
Archbishop Ryan 57, Malvern Prep 48
Athens 72, Norwich, N.Y. 47
Berks Catholic 65, Cedar Crest 38
Blue Mountain 57, Marian Catholic 52
Bullis, Md. 58, George School 54
Greater Latrobe 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 70
Harbor Creek 58, Fredonia, N.Y. 54
Jeannette 51, Greensburg Salem 39
Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59
Mechanicsburg 52, West York 46
Minersville 52, South Williamsport 47
Monessen 55, Burrell 53
Muncy 57, Sullivan County 47
Neshannock 68, West Middlesex 47
North Schuylkill 66, Lebanon 45
Panther Valley 71, Catasauqua 39
Pennington, N.J. 98, Solebury 74
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66, Penn Hills 60
Pottstown 58, Holy Ghost Prep 56
State College 75, Erie 47
Valley 32, Mount Pleasant 18
___
