Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany, Md. 51, Hampshire 46
Beallsville, Ohio 44, Paden City 32
Bluefield 83, Westside 50
Braxton County 67, Roane County 43
Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 55, Wheeling Central 51
Doddridge County 63, Liberty Harrison 53
Fairmont Senior 55, Bridgeport 32
Fort Hill, Md. 79, Frankfort 29
George Washington 70, Woodrow Wilson 53
Gilmer County 50, Calhoun County 34
Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 69
Hannan 64, Ohio Valley Christian, Ohio 27
Hedgesville 80, New Life, Md. 24
Herbert Hoover 57, Winfield 46
Keyser 62, Oakland Southern, Md. 51
Lincoln 56, Notre Dame 33
Linsly 67, Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 39
Nicholas County 60, Independence 47
Northern Garrett, Md. 52, East Hardy 49
Parkersburg South 85, Parkersburg 54
Pikeville, Ky. 78, Teays Valley Christian 30
Ravenswood 105, Parkersburg Catholic 39
Ripley 40, Marietta, Ohio 35, OT
Scott 44, Poca 37
Spring Valley 63, S. Point, Ohio 51
Steubenville, Ohio 68, Weir 64
Tazewell, Va. 64, River View 61
Tug Valley 71, Tolsia 48
Tygarts Valley 78, Harman 36
Wahama 47, Wirt County 38
Wayne 71, Buffalo 69
Webster County 65, Clay County 40
Wellsville, Ohio 68, Oak Glen 64
Wheeling Park 60, John Marshall 37
Williamstown 94, St. Marys 62
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 75, Magnolia 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/