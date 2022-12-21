AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany, Md. 51, Hampshire 46

Beallsville, Ohio 44, Paden City 32

Bluefield 83, Westside 50

Braxton County 67, Roane County 43

Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 55, Wheeling Central 51

Doddridge County 63, Liberty Harrison 53

Fairmont Senior 55, Bridgeport 32

Fort Hill, Md. 79, Frankfort 29

George Washington 70, Woodrow Wilson 53

Gilmer County 50, Calhoun County 34

Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 69

Hannan 64, Ohio Valley Christian, Ohio 27

Hedgesville 80, New Life, Md. 24

Herbert Hoover 57, Winfield 46

Keyser 62, Oakland Southern, Md. 51

Lincoln 56, Notre Dame 33

Linsly 67, Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 39

Nicholas County 60, Independence 47

Northern Garrett, Md. 52, East Hardy 49

Parkersburg South 85, Parkersburg 54

Pikeville, Ky. 78, Teays Valley Christian 30

Ravenswood 105, Parkersburg Catholic 39

Ripley 40, Marietta, Ohio 35, OT

Scott 44, Poca 37

Spring Valley 63, S. Point, Ohio 51

Steubenville, Ohio 68, Weir 64

Tazewell, Va. 64, River View 61

Tug Valley 71, Tolsia 48

Tygarts Valley 78, Harman 36

Wahama 47, Wirt County 38

Wayne 71, Buffalo 69

Webster County 65, Clay County 40

Wellsville, Ohio 68, Oak Glen 64

Wheeling Park 60, John Marshall 37

Williamstown 94, St. Marys 62

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 75, Magnolia 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

