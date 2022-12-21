Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 27, Reed Point-Rapelje 20
Anaconda 75, Arlee 48
Baker 68, Forsyth 31
Big Timber 67, Whitehall 35
Bigfork 69, Plains 8
Billings Central 55, Hardin 44
Chatfield, Colo. 56, Lone Peak 24
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54, Sunburst 36
Colstrip 92, Lame Deer 68
Columbus 45, Joliet 30
Conrad 50, Choteau 23
Corvallis 37, Butte Central 34
Culbertson 39, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 34
Darby 56, Victor 18
Dillon 51, Butte 36
Fort Benton 50, Olathe North, Kan. 38
Gardiner 58, White Sulphur Springs 41
Havre 62, Malta 45
Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Three Forks 29
Manhattan 69, Townsend 35
Miles City 55, Glendive 19
Phillipsburg 41, Charlo 39
Polson 52, Missoula Loyola 41
Red Lodge 64, Roundup 7
Roberts 66, Park City 28
Roy-Winifred 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 17
Scobey 51, Lustre Christian 30
Stevensville 43, Florence 41
Twin Bridges 56, Sheridan 21
Wibaux 63, Terry 36
