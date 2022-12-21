AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 27, Reed Point-Rapelje 20

Anaconda 75, Arlee 48

Baker 68, Forsyth 31

Big Timber 67, Whitehall 35

Bigfork 69, Plains 8

Billings Central 55, Hardin 44

Chatfield, Colo. 56, Lone Peak 24

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54, Sunburst 36

Colstrip 92, Lame Deer 68

Columbus 45, Joliet 30

Conrad 50, Choteau 23

Corvallis 37, Butte Central 34

Culbertson 39, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 34

Darby 56, Victor 18

Dillon 51, Butte 36

Fort Benton 50, Olathe North, Kan. 38

Gardiner 58, White Sulphur Springs 41

Havre 62, Malta 45

Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Three Forks 29

Manhattan 69, Townsend 35

Miles City 55, Glendive 19

Phillipsburg 41, Charlo 39

Polson 52, Missoula Loyola 41

Red Lodge 64, Roundup 7

Roberts 66, Park City 28

Roy-Winifred 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 17

Scobey 51, Lustre Christian 30

Stevensville 43, Florence 41

Twin Bridges 56, Sheridan 21

Wibaux 63, Terry 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

