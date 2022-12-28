AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethune-Bowman 74, Lake Marion 44

Blythewood 42, Lower Richland 34

Calhoun Academy 45, Summerville Faith Christian 35

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 58, James Island 55

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 57, Cardinal Newman 52

Crestwood 96, Lee Central 52

D.W. Daniel 66, Elbert County, Ga. 52

Dorman 65, Balboa City, Calif. 52

Edisto 47, Battery Creek 31

Greer Middle College 74, New Hope Leadership 59

Hammond 70, Wagener-Salley 54

Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 53

J.L. Mann 72, Clarke Central, Ga. 45

Lake City 76, Timberland 24

Matthews Butler, N.C. 89, Fox Creek 34

Northwestern 86, Comenius 48

Oakbrook Prep 58, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Estill 43

Palisades, N.C. 87, Lewisville 64

Patrick Henry Academy 68, Orangeburg Prep 60

Porter-Gaud 63, Colleton County 45

Quality Education Academy, N.C. 79, South Florence 60

Richland Northeast 63, Hickory Home School, N.C. 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, C.A. Johnson 33

Scott’s Branch 68, Wilson Hall 56

Stephens County, Ga. 70, Walhalla 61

Tampa Catholic, Fla. 88, Myrtle Beach 51

W.J. Keenan 53, A.C. Flora 47

Wheeler, Ga. 66, River Bluff 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.