BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 50, Santa Rosa 46

Alamo-Navajo 39, Mescalero Apache 37

Anthony, Texas 53, Chaparral 50

Artesia 50, Spring Valley, Nev. 47

Cleveland 79, Farmington 49

Clovis 55, Lovington 54

EP Bel Air, Texas 75, Newcomb 51

EP Socorro, Texas 50, Sandia Prep 45

Goddard 55, Kirtland Central 42

Los Alamos 56, Piedra Vista 35

Los Lunas 68, Valencia 38

Monte del Sol 65, Questa 36

Monte del Sol 65, Santa Fe Prep 36

Organ Mountain 57, Highland 53

Pecos 65, Bernalillo 51

Rio Rancho 63, Espanola Valley 28

Roswell 51, Navajo Prep 48

Santa Fe 79, Hope Christian 59

Santa Fe Indian 51, Dulce 36

St. Michael’s 61, Belen 56

St. Pius X 45, Rio Grande 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/