AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 57, Red Cloud 45

Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41

Arlington 59, Tekamah-Herman 47

Aurora 40, Grand Island Northwest 34

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 32

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72

Blair 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36

Central Valley 40, Chambers 27

Centura 60, Ord 42

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells/Dodge 24

Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29

East Butler 49, Mead 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, West Boyd 43

Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17

Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Glenwood, Iowa 76, Plattsmouth 41

Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46

Guardian Angels 49, Norfolk Catholic 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli 36

Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29

Homer 58, Lutheran High Northeast 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15

Kearney 55, Papillion-LaVista 43

Lincoln East 47, Omaha Marian 36

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39

Louisville 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41

McCook 43, Holdrege 29

McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40

    Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40

    Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71

    Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55

    Mitchell 36, Morrill 23

    Niobrara-Verdigre 80, Creighton 34

    North Platte 54, Norfolk 41

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 39, Maxwell 29

    Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8

    Ogallala 53, Gering 45

    Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27

    Omaha Northwest 58, Buena Vista 24

    Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44

    Pender 51, Stanton 22

    Schuyler 25, Lexington 19

    Sidney 70, Alliance 36

    South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48

    Southern 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27

    St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 35

    St. Thomas More, S.D. 59, Scottsbluff 34

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30

    Superior 57, Centennial 52

    Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31

    Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 28

    Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38

    Wayne 70, O’Neill 33

    Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35

    Wood River 57, Gibbon 19

    Lakota Nation Invitational=

    He Sapa Bracket=

    Championship=

    Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Consolation Championship=

    Santee 69, Wakpala, S.D. 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd.

    Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.

    Gordon/Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.

    Hyannis vs. Twin Loup, ppd.

    Sioux County vs. Lusk, Wyo., ppd.

    Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.