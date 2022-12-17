Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 57, Red Cloud 45
Anselmo-Merna 48, Burwell 22
Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41
Arlington 59, Tekamah-Herman 47
Aurora 40, Grand Island Northwest 34
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Bellevue East 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 32
Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72
Blair 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 25
Broken Bow 52, St. Paul 36
Central Valley 40, Chambers 27
Centura 60, Ord 42
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Howells/Dodge 24
Columbus Lakeview 34, David City 29
East Butler 49, Mead 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, West Boyd 43
Elkhorn 46, Hastings 17
Elkhorn Valley 59, Plainview 44
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Fillmore Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Glenwood, Iowa 76, Plattsmouth 41
Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46
Guardian Angels 49, Norfolk Catholic 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli 36
Heartland Lutheran 42, Harvard 29
Homer 58, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Fullerton 16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 15
Kearney 55, Papillion-LaVista 43
Lincoln East 47, Omaha Marian 36
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39
Louisville 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
Malcolm 62, Raymond Central 41
McCook 43, Holdrege 29
McCool Junction 60, Heartland 31
Milford 42, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40
Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71
Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55
Mitchell 36, Morrill 23
Niobrara-Verdigre 80, Creighton 34
North Platte 54, Norfolk 41
North Platte St. Patrick’s 39, Maxwell 29
Oakland-Craig 53, Madison 8
Ogallala 53, Gering 45
Omaha Benson 74, Omaha Burke 27
Omaha Northwest 58, Buena Vista 24
Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44
Pender 51, Stanton 22
Schuyler 25, Lexington 19
Sidney 70, Alliance 36
South Sioux City 72, Winnebago 48
Southern 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 35
St. Thomas More, S.D. 59, Scottsbluff 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Sandhills/Thedford 30
Superior 57, Centennial 52
Sutton 48, Nebraska Christian 31
Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 28
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Sandhills Valley 38
Wayne 70, O’Neill 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35
Wood River 57, Gibbon 19
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Championship=
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 45
Consolation Championship=
Santee 69, Wakpala, S.D. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd.
Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Gordon/Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.
Hyannis vs. Twin Loup, ppd.
Sioux County vs. Lusk, Wyo., ppd.
Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/