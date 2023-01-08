Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 56, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28
Carlisle 75, Eastern Mennonite 26
Cave Spring 55, Floyd County 47
Collegiate-Richmond 60, Frank Cox 28
Cosby 33, Franklin County 29
Grafton 69, Phoebus 43
Greenville Christian, N.C. 47, Great Hope Baptist 37
James Madison 37, West Potomac 35
Johnson Central, Ky. 54, Mountain Mission 43
Legacy, S.C. 63, Shining Stars Sportsy 55
Lloyd Bird 34, John Marshall 26
Millbrook 64, Louisa 48
Nandua 43, Granby 41
Norfolk Academy 56, Norfolk Collegiate 28
Orange County 56, James Monroe 51
Parry McCluer 47, Rockbridge County 24
Regents 33, Fairfax Home School 27
Regents 55, Legacy Christian Academy 20
Steward School 36, Va. Episcopal 31
Strasburg 59, Mountain View 36
Tennessee , Tenn. 56, Abingdon 27
Twin Springs 42, Lee High 40
Virginia Academy 64, Osbourn Park 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christchurch vs. Middlesex, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/