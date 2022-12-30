Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 60, Nicholas County 34
Calvary Baptist 57, Oak Hill 54
Cin. Oak Hills, Ohio 60, Chapmanville 44
Hampshire 46, Brooke 34
Herbert Hoover 65, Poca 45
Huntington 72, Floyd Central, Ky. 71
Jefferson 62, Millbrook, Va. 60
Lewis County 70, Magnolia 53
Liberty Harrison 55, Notre Dame 49
Lightridge, Va. 52, Martinsburg 50
Lincoln 60, Clay-Battelle 50
Lincoln County 51, Summers County 41
Montcalm 74, Twin Valley, Va. 63
Moorefield 73, Pendleton County 66
Morgantown 83, University 55
Parkersburg 64, Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 48
Parkersburg South 96, Nansemond-Suffolk, Va. 61
Paw Paw 69, Harman 56
Petersburg 70, Union Grant 37
Point Pleasant 56, Riverside 54
Princeton 81, Wyoming East 43
Ritchie County 49, Tyler Consolidated 37
Scott 55, Marietta, Ohio 33
Spring Mills 77, South Hagerstown, Md. 62
St. Brendan, Fla. 61, Hedgesville 45
Tug Valley 87, Gilmer County 42
Washington 56, Harding, Conn. 53
Webster County 66, Doddridge County 41
Woodrow Wilson 52, James Monroe 50
