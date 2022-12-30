AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 60, Nicholas County 34

Calvary Baptist 57, Oak Hill 54

Cin. Oak Hills, Ohio 60, Chapmanville 44

Hampshire 46, Brooke 34

Herbert Hoover 65, Poca 45

Huntington 72, Floyd Central, Ky. 71

Jefferson 62, Millbrook, Va. 60

Lewis County 70, Magnolia 53

Liberty Harrison 55, Notre Dame 49

Lightridge, Va. 52, Martinsburg 50

Lincoln 60, Clay-Battelle 50

Lincoln County 51, Summers County 41

Montcalm 74, Twin Valley, Va. 63

Moorefield 73, Pendleton County 66

Morgantown 83, University 55

Parkersburg 64, Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 48

Parkersburg South 96, Nansemond-Suffolk, Va. 61

Paw Paw 69, Harman 56

Petersburg 70, Union Grant 37

Point Pleasant 56, Riverside 54

Princeton 81, Wyoming East 43

Ritchie County 49, Tyler Consolidated 37

Scott 55, Marietta, Ohio 33

Spring Mills 77, South Hagerstown, Md. 62

St. Brendan, Fla. 61, Hedgesville 45

Tug Valley 87, Gilmer County 42

Washington 56, Harding, Conn. 53

Webster County 66, Doddridge County 41

Woodrow Wilson 52, James Monroe 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

