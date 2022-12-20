Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24
Bayard 54, Mitchell 44
Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31
Fort Calhoun 46, Conestoga 35
Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30
Niobrara-Verdigre 71, Wausa 40
Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28
Perkins County 35, Dundy County-Stratton 26
Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 15
Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17
Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28
Summerland 49, St. Mary’s 40
Valentine 47, West Holt 45
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40
York 55, Centennial 37
Harrison Holiday Tournament=
Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45
Morrill 54, Banner County 7
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=
Maxwell 41, Brady 26
South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 27
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Mike Bracket=
Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22
Paxton 50, Mullen 41
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31
Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Giltner vs. Palmer, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/