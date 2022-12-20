AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24

Bayard 54, Mitchell 44

Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31

Fort Calhoun 46, Conestoga 35

Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30

Niobrara-Verdigre 71, Wausa 40

Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28

Perkins County 35, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 15

Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17

Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28

Summerland 49, St. Mary’s 40

Valentine 47, West Holt 45

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40

York 55, Centennial 37

Harrison Holiday Tournament=

Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45

Morrill 54, Banner County 7

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=

Maxwell 41, Brady 26

South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 27

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Mike Bracket=

Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22

Paxton 50, Mullen 41

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31

Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Giltner vs. Palmer, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

