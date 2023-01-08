Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Ballard 63
Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Van Meter 51
Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 73, Siouxland Community Christian 42
Beckman, Dyersville 66, Durant-Bennett 41
Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, East Dubuque, Ill. 30
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Burlington 55
Central Decatur, Leon 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Clarksville 59, Collins-Maxwell 43
Clear Lake 79, Forest City 34
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Danville 61, Hillcrest Academy 51
Denver 67, Ankeny Christian Academy 51
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, B-G-M 46
Dubuque, Senior 87, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 66
Evanston Township, Ill. 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, AC/GC 57
Fort Madison 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 41
Grand View Christian 61, Treynor 30
Indianola 65, Johnston 64
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, East Sac County 50
Lake Mills 81, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67
Lynnville-Sully 63, Colo-NESCO 32
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, Camanche 55
Midland, Wyoming 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47
North Polk, Alleman 54, Mount Vernon 47
Riceville 68, Northwood-Kensett 55
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ridge View 44
Sioux City, East 80, Omaha Burke, Neb. 34
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 69, Unity Christian 38
Tipton 48, Anamosa 44
Urbandale 67, Des Moines, East 43
Wahlert, Dubuque 71, West Delaware, Manchester 46
Waterloo, West 52, Charles City 40
Waukee 69, BV Northwest, Kan. 55
Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 48
West Sioux 80, Westwood, Sloan 59
Western Christian 77, Sioux City, West 54
Winfield-Mount Union 71, Holy Trinity 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/