Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Ballard 63

Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Van Meter 51

Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 73, Siouxland Community Christian 42

Beckman, Dyersville 66, Durant-Bennett 41

Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, East Dubuque, Ill. 30

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Burlington 55

Central Decatur, Leon 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Clarksville 59, Collins-Maxwell 43

Clear Lake 79, Forest City 34

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38

Danville 61, Hillcrest Academy 51

Denver 67, Ankeny Christian Academy 51

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, B-G-M 46

Dubuque, Senior 87, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael, Neb. 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 66

Evanston Township, Ill. 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, AC/GC 57

Fort Madison 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 41

Grand View Christian 61, Treynor 30

Indianola 65, Johnston 64

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, East Sac County 50

Lake Mills 81, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67

Lynnville-Sully 63, Colo-NESCO 32

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, Camanche 55

Midland, Wyoming 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47

North Polk, Alleman 54, Mount Vernon 47

Riceville 68, Northwood-Kensett 55

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ridge View 44

    • Sioux City, East 80, Omaha Burke, Neb. 34

    Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 69, Unity Christian 38

    Tipton 48, Anamosa 44

    Urbandale 67, Des Moines, East 43

    Wahlert, Dubuque 71, West Delaware, Manchester 46

    Waterloo, West 52, Charles City 40

    Waukee 69, BV Northwest, Kan. 55

    Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, Lincoln 48

    West Sioux 80, Westwood, Sloan 59

    Western Christian 77, Sioux City, West 54

    Winfield-Mount Union 71, Holy Trinity 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

